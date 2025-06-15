Declan Devine believes former Rangers youngster can 'become one of the top creative midfielders in the Irish League'

Glentoran manager Declan Devine believes former Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay has all the attributes required to become “one of the top creative midfielders in the Irish League” after agreeing a two-year contract extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the News Letter last week, Lindsay has signed a fresh deal with his boyhood club, opting to remain at The Oval despite attracting interest from a number of other Premiership sides.

Lindsay is a Glentoran supporter and came through the youth ranks in East Belfast, becoming the club’s youngest senior star when he made his debut aged 15 in the Co Antrim Shield against Ballyclare Comrades in September 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland youth international then earned a move to Scottish giants Rangers and spent time with Derby County before returning home to Glentoran, originally on loan prior to signing a permanent contract last summer.

Charlie Lindsay with Glentoran owner Ali Pour and manager Declan Devine after signing a new two-year contract. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

Lindsay made 21 Premiership appearances for Devine’s side last term, scoring twice in the process, and also netted in their Co Antrim Shield final win over Larne as the Glens ended a near five-year wait for silverware success.

The 21-year-old will hope for another season of progress next term and Devine is confident Lindsay, who he hailed as “one of the most naturally gifted young players I’ve worked with”, can hit new heights.

"Technically, he’s outstanding,” said Devine. “He sees the game a step ahead, can unlock defences with real creativity and has a goal in him, as we saw in the County Antrim Shield Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But more than that, he’s a Glentoran player in every sense. He understands the values of this club, the responsibility that comes with wearing the shirt and what winning and losing means to our supporters.

“He returned from Rangers and Derby with a big reputation, but he’s still only 21.

"We’ve seen flashes of his quality, but I genuinely believe the best of Charlie Lindsay is still to come.

"Now it’s about helping him find consistency, because if we can do that, he has everything needed to become one of the top creative midfielders in the Irish League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new deal is a reflection of our belief in his potential and our commitment to helping him fulfil it here at Glentoran.”

Lindsay is the latest Glens star to commit his future following new deals for Marcus Kane, Josh Kelly, Jude Johnson and Jordan Jenkins, and says he wants to repay the faith shown in him by the club’s supporters.

“Glentoran has always been my club,” said Lindsay. “I grew up a fan, came through the Academy and to now sign a new deal means everything to me and my family.

“Last season was full of valuable lessons. I didn’t get a full pre-season under my belt and that made it harder to find rhythm and consistency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn’t start as many games as I would’ve liked, but this summer is a fresh opportunity. I’m fully focused on getting into the best shape possible and showing the manager and supporters what I can deliver on a consistent basis.

“The backing I’ve had from the Glentoran fans has been incredible. It means a lot and I want to repay that support by making a real impact on the pitch and helping this club win more silverware.

“There’s strong competition in midfield, but I believe in my ability and I’m ready to work hard, earn my place and make a difference.

"That starts the moment we’re back in for pre-season and I can’t wait to get going again with the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve complete faith in what Declan and the coaching staff are building here. The structure, the standards, the togetherness.