Charlie Lindsay celebrates scoring for Glentoran in last season's Irish Cup quarter-final against Ballyclare Comrades. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine is confident Charlie Lindsay has a “brilliant career” ahead of him after the former Rangers and Derby County academy ace joined The Oval outfit on a permanent basis.

The Northern Ireland youth international spent the second-half of last season on-loan at the Glens, who he initially departed for Ibrox in 2020, making 10 appearances and scoring twice, including in February’s convincing 8-2 Premiership victory over Newry City.

Lindsay was one of nine U21 players that departed Derby this summer and Devine believes the 20-year-old has the required character to put any setbacks behind him.

“Charlie is a lad I’ve known for a long time and I’m delighted we have him back at a club that loves him and means so much to him,” he told the club’s website. “Charlie’s had some setbacks for one so young but that’s the story of so many young players and I know Charlie has everything it takes to put all that behind him.

"He’s Glentoran through and through as is his Dad, Jason, who coached a very successful Academy team here. Charlie is a seriously talented player who can and will have a brilliant career.

"The backroom team here really believe in him and we know he can have a fantastically successful career in football. I’m absolutely delighted he’s joined us permanently. The rebuild continues with discussions with some other players at a very advanced stage.”

Lindsay, who made his senior Glentoran debut at the age of 15 in the County Antrim Shield against Ballyclare Comrades in 2019, is determined to give the fans something to shout about this season.

“I’m really looking forward to a full season with the Glens and have been enjoying getting back to fitness during pre-season,” he said. “As a Glenman and a professional, I will give my best for the team and am excited for the season ahead.

"Like the rest of the squad we want to excite fans this year and do as well as we can together.”