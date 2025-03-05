Declan Devine predicts January recruit 'will score a lot of goals' for Glentoran after ticking off milestone in Ballymena United victory

Declan Devine was delighted to see Nathaniel Ferris score his first Glentoran goal since arriving from Loughgall during their 1-0 Premiership win over Ballymena United and predicts there’s plenty more to come from the striker.

Ferris starred over many years at Lakeview Park, helping the Villagers secure their return to Northern Ireland’s top-flight and netted 15 times last term as Dean Smith’s side enjoyed an impressive league campaign.

It was that form which earned the 26-year-old a move into full-time football during the recent transfer window and Ferris opened his account at a crucial time as Glentoran bounced back from Friday’s shock Irish Cup quarter-final defeat to Championship leaders Bangor.

Ferris provides the Glens, who are now preparing for Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup showpiece decider against Cliftonville at Windsor Park, with a different dimension in attack, acting as a focal point with significant physical presence, and Devine feels Tuesday’s strike will be his first of many at The Oval.

Nathaniel Ferris celebrates scoring his first goal for Glentoran since joining from Loughgall in January. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"He has taken his goal brilliantly,” Devine told the club’s media channel. “It was a really good move down the sides and a good ball in.

"I'm delighted for him because it was a big commitment leaving his full-time job, moving into a full-time set-up.

"He has been so good around the place, really positive, really energetic and is a very strong fella.

"He gives us a different dimension and tonight will do him the world of good to get that first goal...I've no doubt he will score a lot of goals for the club."

The midweek victory also marked a first start since December for 21-year-old Aaron Wightman, who has missed over three months through injury, with the Northern Ireland youth international starring as the Glens tightened their grip on automatic European qualification for next term.

"We still have to improve and get better,” added Devine. “I thought people like Aaron Wightman coming back for his first start when he's not overly ready – he has had to be pushed back in a bit quicker with no games under his belt, he was outstanding.

"Dylan Connolly was really unplayable, really aggressive and back at himself. There were a lot of good performances.

"There was a lot of anxiety after Friday night and rightfully so because it was completely unacceptable and not a night we want to revisit too often.

"We were down seven or eight really experienced players tonight if you go through Josh Kelly, James Singleton, Paddy McClean, Marcus Kane, Kodi Lyons-Foster missed out tonight - we've so many big players missing that I expected when the game was tight at 1-0 that it was going to be anxious.