Declan Devine reveals 'honest conversation' led to Glentoran youngster leaving for Glenavon

Published 9th Jul 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 17:10 BST
Glentoran manager Declan Devine has revealed an “honest conversation” with Harry Murphy led to the “fantastic young player” joining Glenavon for an undisclosed fee.

Murphy arrived at the Glens from Portadown in 2022 and went on to make 22 appearances across all competitions before joining the Lurgan Blues on loan in January.

The 21-year-old became an immediate fan favourite at Mourneview Park after producing a string of fine performances for Paddy McLaughlin’s men and scored his maiden goal in a 1-1 Mid-Ulster derby draw against the Ports.

Murphy signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract extension before moving to Lurgan with Glens boss Devine saying at the time the talented centre-back was “a key part of Glentoran’s future” while sporting director Paul Millar added “we see him as an integral part of Glentoran’s squad moving forward”.

Harry Murphy has made a permanent return to Glenavon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
However, Murphy has now returned to Glenavon on a permanent basis, signing a multi-year contract, and says the move is based on his desire for consistent playing time.

“I have loved my time at Glentoran and this was not an easy decision to make,” Murphy told Glentoran’s website. “But at this stage of my career, I need to be playing regular first-team football and I believe this is the right move to continue my development.

“I want to thank everyone at Glentoran including Declan, Paul, the coaching staff, the volunteers behind the scenes and of course the fans for all the support they have given me.

“This is a special club and it has been a real privilege to wear the shirt. I have learned so much here and will always look back with pride at the memories I have made.”

Devine added: “Harry is a fantastic young player and an outstanding character.

"He has a hunger to play first-team football every week and after an honest conversation over the past few days, we agreed that this was the right move at the right time in his career.

“He gave everything to Glentoran, on the pitch and behind the scenes, and he leaves with our full support.

"It would have been wrong to stand in his way when he deserves the opportunity to play regularly. Everyone at Glentoran wishes Harry the very best for the future.”

