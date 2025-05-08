Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran manager Declan Devine insists he will have to “try and strengthen in the summer” after feeling his side lacked a cutting edge while missing out on European qualification.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glens sat second for large stretches of the Premiership campaign but won only three of their last 11 matches as Larne pipped them to the last automatic European spot on the final day following an Inver Park stalemate.

Having lost 2-0 in a play-off semi-final against Cliftonville on Wednesday evening, it means the East Belfast outfit have now missed out on Europe – and the financial rewards that come with it – for two consecutive seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glentoran dropped 13 points from winning positions, including a season-defining draw after letting a two-goal lead against Larne slip in March at The Oval, throughout this term – much to Devine’s frustration.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We need to have a stronger mentality, we dropped a lot of points this year from winning positions and that's something that isn't acceptable,” Devine told the club’s media channel. “We need to make sure that doesn't happen again.

"I think for a new group of players that came together, there was a lot of promise but the reality is over the last six, seven or eight weeks we just haven't had the cutting edge or the final product.

"We need to be better with the ball, more penetration and more goals throughout the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven't chipped in enough from midfield, the forwards haven't chipped in with enough goals and ultimately that's a reflection of where we've ended up.

"Let's try and strengthen in the summer and let's try and come back next season with an intensity and swagger."

James Singleton made his first appearance since January after coming off the bench on Wednesday evening while Josh Kelly was named in a matchday squad for the first time in nearly nine months.

Jordan Jenkins enjoyed the best top-flight season of his career, netting 12 Premiership goals, but Glentoran’s next highest league scorer was David Fisher with five and Devine feels that was an area his side let themselves down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Singy's not fit yet but he was willing to do a job for the team and I felt that we needed to change our shape at half-time,” added Devine. “I felt Cliftonville had too much control of the ball and for 30 minutes we had a bit more urgency.

"Singy has been a huge loss for us since the Co Antrim final, Josh Kelly has been a huge loss for us, we had five weeks without Cammy Palmer with a heart complaint, Ciaran Coll had an operation six weeks ago, so we've had our niggles.

"That's not taking anything away - the reality is we were 2-0 up here against Larne and if you see that out then you're probably sitting second.

"We've kept a lot of clean sheets and big Dan (Gyollai) has been magnificent, a lot of young players like Frankie (Hvid) have done well, but the real cutting edge of our team this season has been disappointing.