Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree celebrated derby delight by 2-0 over Portadown – then called for a “more ruthless” approach from his high-flying squad.

Second-half goals from Andrew Mitchell and Leo Alves left the Swifts banking both Mid-Ulster bragging rights and big-picture success in sitting third within the Sports Direct Premiership standings.

"I think we can be better than we were today – but I thought it was a very deserved three points,” said McAree on the official club social media channels. “I thought we probably could’ve been in front at half-time...Aaron McCarey’s made a few saves, from our point of view I think we need to be more ruthless.

"We have to take our chances, we have to kill teams whenever we get the opportunity.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)

"We made it a little bit difficult for ourselves in terms of going in nil each (at half-time) but I thought we were the better side over the 95 minutes for sure.

"We probably come away deservedly 2-0 winners but we could have made it so much more comfortable for ourselves.

"The thing about us is I’ll always believe that we’re going to create opportunities so it was a case at half-time to make sure we were doing the simple things well and not complicating it...try to get it into an area then where we can ask questions.

"John McGovern does ever so well for the first goal, Andrew Mitchell then has to be in the right place at the right time and it’s great to see the big guy score.

"And then Leo Alves...we’re encouraging him every night at training to shoot, we’re encouraging him in games to shoot more because he’s a fantastic striker of the ball.

"He scores a great free-kick today and probably kills the game and makes it safe for us.

"It would’ve been nice to score one or two more but we have to be happy with what we’ve got today.

"Fair play to the boys, they’ve ground out a real good three points."

McAree described Mitchell’s overall contribution as “brilliant”.

“‘Mitch’ was brilliant...his link-up play and hold-up play were excellent and he worked very hard,” said McAree. “He’s probably waited for his opportunity...he’s probably seen a situation where everyone has done well in front of him but he’s taken his opportunity today.

"It was great to see him score a goal and on another today ‘Mitch’ probably gets two or three.