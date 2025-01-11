Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch hailed the signing of Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce as a “serious coup” for the League of Ireland outfit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who had spent the last decade starring across the water for Ross County, Burton Albion and Hearts after impressing in the Irish League for Cliftonville, is the latest international star to join Lynch at the Brandywell following Shane Ferguson’s arrival, penning a two-year contract.

Boyce has played 28 times for his country, scoring twice, and won two Premiership titles during his time with Cliftonville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to get another international footballer into the club and we’re delighted to have him at the Brandywell,” Lynch told the club’s website. “You only have to look at Liam’s record in England and Scotland over the last ten years, to see the quality that he brings.

Liam Boyce after signing for Derry City. (Photo by Event Images Derry/Kevin Morrison via Derry City FC)

"He’s a proven goalscorer and a great addition for us.

“We’re looking forward to our training camp next week and it’ll be an ideal opportunity for Liam to get to know the rest of the boys ahead of the new season.”

It has been rumoured that Boyce and Ferguson will be joined at the Brandywell by their Northern Ireland team-mate Gavin Whyte, who departed Portsmouth during the summer after helping them seal Championship promotion.

With Boyce’s departure from Scottish side Hearts on the cards over recent months, Cliftonville fans dreamed of a reunion and boss Jim Magilton labelled it "fantasy land stuff”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would welcome Liam back to Cliftonville with open arms,” said Magilton in November. “I would imagine if Liam Boyce is not playing at Hearts then he will be looking to play somewhere and given his track record and CV there will be no shortage of takers for him.