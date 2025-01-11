Derry City delighted to land 'proven goalscorer' as Northern Ireland striker returns home from Hearts
The 33-year-old, who had spent the last decade starring across the water for Ross County, Burton Albion and Hearts after impressing in the Irish League for Cliftonville, is the latest international star to join Lynch at the Brandywell following Shane Ferguson’s arrival, penning a two-year contract.
Boyce has played 28 times for his country, scoring twice, and won two Premiership titles during his time with Cliftonville.
“It’s great to get another international footballer into the club and we’re delighted to have him at the Brandywell,” Lynch told the club’s website. “You only have to look at Liam’s record in England and Scotland over the last ten years, to see the quality that he brings.
"He’s a proven goalscorer and a great addition for us.
“We’re looking forward to our training camp next week and it’ll be an ideal opportunity for Liam to get to know the rest of the boys ahead of the new season.”
It has been rumoured that Boyce and Ferguson will be joined at the Brandywell by their Northern Ireland team-mate Gavin Whyte, who departed Portsmouth during the summer after helping them seal Championship promotion.
With Boyce’s departure from Scottish side Hearts on the cards over recent months, Cliftonville fans dreamed of a reunion and boss Jim Magilton labelled it "fantasy land stuff”.
“We would welcome Liam back to Cliftonville with open arms,” said Magilton in November. “I would imagine if Liam Boyce is not playing at Hearts then he will be looking to play somewhere and given his track record and CV there will be no shortage of takers for him.
“Would we like (Joe) Gormley and Boyce back together again? Yes, it would be super, I would be delighted...but it could be fantasy land stuff.”
