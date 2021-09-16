Holders Coleraine will travel to Carrick Rangers, Crusaders host Ballymena United, Glentoran will travel to Glenavon and Larne entertain Dungannon Swifts.

In the four remaining ties Cliftonville travel to Ards, Linfield host Institute, Portadown take on Ballinamallard United and Warrenpoint Town entertain Loughgall.

Ties were originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday 12 October but due to the Bulgaria v Northern Ireland international fixture that same evening, all games will now be played on Wednesday 13 October.

Paul McLean (BetMcLean) and Gerard Lawlor (NI Football League) completed the draw for the BetMcLean League Cup third round