​Matthew Orr has made his dream move from the Irish League to Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

​The Linfield teenager celebrated transfer deadline day by putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with the English outfit following impressive progress in Northern Ireland.

Eighteen-year-old Orr’s switch was announced by Forest as “an exciting time”, with “great technical and tactical challenges” ahead for the promising prospect.

“This is an exciting time for Matthew and his family,” said head of football development & talent management Craig Mulholland on the Forest club website. “Dan Kelly, our head of emerging talent recruitment and our excellent scout in Northern Ireland, Jimmy Calvin, have tracked Matthew for some time.

Linfield's Matthew Orr (left) up against Portadown's James Teelan in the Irish League. The Blues teenager has just completed his three-year switch to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“Having already benefited from lots of first-team football experience, Matthew’s journey will now see him exposed to the excellent teaching that Warren and Jody deliver in our B team, with great technical and tactical challenges in our top games programme including PL2 and the PL International Cup.

“We welcome Matthew to Forest and wish him good luck on this new chapter.”

Orr has made appearances for Linfield on the domestic and European fronts and been recognised with selection as Irish League ‘Young Player of the Year’ and named in the ‘Team of the Year’ during the 2025 Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association awards.

The Northern Ireland youth international is part of the current under 21s panel.

Linfield confirmed Orr’s move “for an undisclosed fee” and described the defender as “a dedicated member of our squad since breaking into the first-team last summer and we thank him for his commitment and contribution during his time at the club”.

The Blues statement added: “We wish him every success as he takes this exciting next step in his career.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”​

Orr was in attendance on Sunday for Forest’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United.

His progress with Linfield attracted reported interest from a number of clubs across the water.​

Orr has received widespread praise from across the Irish League and also inside the Linfield changing room with Chris Shields previously telling the News Letter “the sky is the limit” for the versatile defender.

"Matty had a good season last year winning ‘Young Player of the Year’, which was well deserved,” said Shields. “He’s a very good defender, a very well-mannered young man and he’s a credit to himself with the way he conducts himself.”