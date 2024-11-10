Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree was left frustrated after two penalty incidents within the space of seconds – one which wasn’t awarded to his side followed by opponents Cliftonville earning a spot-kick at the other end – “killed the contest and killed us” in their 4-1 defeat at Stangmore Park.

The hosts took an early lead as Gael Bigirmana’s wicked shot was deflected beyond David Odumosu but the Reds equalised almost immediately when Joe Gormley headed home from close range.

Jim Magilton’s side went ahead through Taylor Steven’s strike and then the controversy arrived as Dungannon striker Andrew Mitchell appeared to be pulled to the floor by Michael Newberry before Cliftonville were awarded a spot-kick of their own when Declan Dunne was adjudged to have brought down Rory Hale.

Gormley made no mistake in punishing the Swifts and completed his 16th career hat-trick after the break by heading in a sensational cross from Hale.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We were definitely second-best in the first half,” reflected McAree. “I thought Cliftonville moved us about in the first half and we allowed them to – they deserved to go into half-time in front.

"I was hoping we’d get in at 2-1 because it’s still a contest and then we have a penalty kick given against us after we had a strong penalty appeal down the other end with Andrew Mitchell, which wasn’t a penalty in the view of the officials.

"Then we get a penalty given against us...it’s a poor decision. I’m being told it was a reckless challenge by our goalkeeper but we’ve watched it back on video and it’s not reckless – from a goalkeeper’s point of view, what’s he supposed to do? Let Rory Hale run around him?

"It’s frustrating. I think we’re maybe the only team in the league that haven’t had a penalty this season, but the one we get given against us...you can’t say too much because you’ll end up getting pulled over the coals. It’s not a penalty kick.

"It has killed the contest and it has killed us. We came out in the second half and did a bit better, our shape was a bit better, and we created two very good opportunities in the first 10 minutes where we should score at least once.