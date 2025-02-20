Dungannon Swifts delight as Rodney McAree reveals injury suffered by former Nottingham Forest youngster 'not as bad as first feared'

Rodney McAree has revealed the injury suffered by talented Dungannon Swifts teenager Bobby-Jack McAleese isn’t as bad as first feared and it’s likely the former Nottingham Forest youngster will be out for weeks rather than months.

McAleese impressed during the Swifts’ 3-1 league victory over Carrick Rangers last weekend with his pressure and pinpoint pass helping create a stunning team goal which was finished off by Adam Glenny.

He was then forced off early in the second half and McAree originally thought that the midfielder had picked up a serious issue after being helped leave the pitch by medical staff, but scans have revealed he should be back within the next few weeks.

The 19-year-old previously earned a move to Premier League outfit Forest from Coleraine in 2022 with U18 manager Warren Joyce saying at the time: “Bobby has got a good brain and a good personality which is important along with his natural talent”.

Dungannon Swifts midfielder Bobby-Jack McAleese challenges Glentoran's Fuad Sule. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

However, a significant knee injury cut McAleese’s time in England short and he returned to the Irish League with Portstewart before switching to Glebe Rangers.

It was a chance meeting with Swifts coach John Gregg that helped spark his summer switch to Stangmore Park and McAleese has since made 18 Premiership appearances during what has been a memorable campaign for McAree’s men, who sit third ahead of Saturday’s trip to reigning champions Larne.

"It's not as bad as first feared,” said McAree. “He has a wee bit of ligament damage and it looks like it'll only be two or three weeks.

"At the time we thought he had done a lot of damage but thankfully not.

"He has been brilliant. He missed about four weeks earlier in the season with an injury and had been in the team before that.

"When he picked up that injury he maybe found it hard getting back in, but he had just got back in and he has been brilliant for us.

"He's a good kid and found himself in a good position at this moment in time and looks like he's enjoying his football. We're lucky to have him."

The Swifts will be hoping to replicate the magic of their previous trip to Inver Park in October when they ran out 3-0 victors, further underlining their potential to launch a top-six bid – a statement which has came to fruition – and will look to heap more misery on Larne, who are now winless in four.

"It's going to be a different game to the last time we went there - I don't envisage that happening again to be honest,” added McAree. “We have to go with the belief that we can get something out of the game and set ourselves up in a way where we can restrict Larne but also ask them questions.

"It's not going to be easy - they are probably a bit disgruntled at the moment because results haven't went their way and they've had a lot of football this season.