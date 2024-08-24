Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts have named the four players involved in a pre-match four-vehicle collision – with manager Rodney McAree confirming “thankfully, no-one's seriously hurt”.

Dungannon Swifts' preparations for facing Ballymena United in the Sports Direct Premiership were disrupted by four of the matchday squad involved in a four-vehicle collision on the Lisburn Road area of Moira.

Swifts manager Rodney McAree confirmed the names following his club's 1-0 win over Ballymena United as Declan Dunne, Thomas Maguire, James Knowles and Danny Wallace.

In a statement to the PA news agency, police said they received a report of a four-vehicle collision on Lisburn Road, Moira just before 12.50pm on Saturday.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

It is not believed that anyone was seriously injured in the collision, it said.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area at the time, who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist them, to call 101 quoting reference 608 24/08/24.

Here's is what McAree had to say about the situation, his players' response on the pitch and importance of the result:

PRE-MATCH INCIDENT...

"It's been an eventful day with what's happened.

"I think at ten to one we get a phone call and obviously first and foremost the only thing you want to know is everyone's okay and no-one's seriously badly hurt.

"Everybody's doing well...we'll assess them over the next period and go from that but, thankfully, no-one's seriously hurt.

"It's not a phone call you want to get at that stage of your plans with preparation done and team picked.

"All of a sudden, out of a car load, you've three starting (and) a new guy coming in going to be making his debut in some way involved probably from the bench.

"It give us a little bit of ammunition in terms of going out and trying to get a result for those boys.

He added: "They're all okay...they were all in one car.

"We'd a video call from Decky (Dunne) and we could see the damage that was done (to the car) and I just hope there was no-body else with anything serious.

"I've never got a phone call like that."

PLAYERS' RESPONSE...

"We're blessed because we've got a great changing room, good togetherness, good character and that showed in abundance today.

"We try to keep it away from the players but obviously the players have their own group chat and suddenly a photo is sent in and they become aware of it.

"They were made aware everyone was okay so that reassured them.

"We tried to use it as a little bit of motivation to say 'let's go out and get three points for them' and, thankfully, we did.

He added: "Mick McDermott (ex-Glentoran manager) used to say 'we're depleted but we're not weakened' and it always stuck with me.

"Whenever you have a squad you have to rely on the squad and trust the squad.

"Over a couple of seasons we've started to grow a stronger squad in depth and even to be able to bring on the substitutes we could was a great plus for us."

FIRST VICTORY…

"I thought we were good enough in the first half...in the second we could have managed it a little bit better, we invited pressure on.

"It was just a case at one stage in the second half of 'let's keep a clean sheet and see out the game'.

"I thought we had opportunities...Tom Galvin has a header in the second half, we got into good areas in the second half but didn't make enough of it.

"We had a couple of really good opportunities in the first half and could have maybe gone in three or four up at half-time.

"Andy Scott missed one for Ballymena but it was probably the only opportunity they had...we could have made it more comfortable.

"A clean sheet at half-time we knew we were going to win the game.

"Last season we wouldn't have got that...last season we'd have lost that, not even out with a draw, we'd have conceded and folded.

"So many occasions last season that happened.

"We try to fall back on experience as well, we're trying to put a wee bit more belief, a little bit more leadership within the players, give them a wee bit more responsibility in terms of seeing games out.