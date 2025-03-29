Dungannon Swifts reach first Irish Cup final since 2007 and set up Cliftonville clash after Bangor victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts progressed to just their second-ever Irish Cup final, setting up a May showpiece decider against Cliftonville after beating Bangor 2-0 at Seaview.

Rodney McAree was captain the last time Dungannon made the trip to Windsor Park and will now return as manager of his beloved Swifts following an own goal from Kyle Owens and Dean Curry second half header.

They’ll meet defending champions Cliftonville at the National Stadium after Jim Magilton’s men defeated Ards 3-0 on Friday evening.

Here’s the story of the match

Dungannon’s Dean Curry doubles his side's lead. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

TEAMS

Bangor: Taylor, McGuinness, Byers, Owens, Neale, O'Mahony, Harrison, McArthur, Hassin, Cushnie, Arthurs.

Subs: Fry, Reid, Mathieson, Halliday, Morgan, McDonagh, Hughes.

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Curry, Wallace, Glenny, Bigirimana, Knowles, Dillon, Alves, McGovern, Mitchell.

Dungannon’s Andrew Mitchell celebrates opening the scoring at Seaview. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Subs: Henderson, Marron, McGinty, Galvin, Maguire, Hutchinson, Bermingham.

Referee: Tony Clarke

FIRST HALF

6: James Knowles plays a smart ball in behind but James Taylor just about wins the race ahead of John McGovern.

11: Great vision from Leo Alves to find Gael Bigirimana in space on the edge of the box. Dungannon almost lose the ball but it finds its way to Knowles, who sends a shot straight at James Taylor.

16: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (KYLE OWENS OG) – Superb ball over the top from Leo Alves finds Andrew Mitchell, who chips Taylor and with the ball seemingly destined for goal, Owens heads it in while trying to clear. Mitchell will likely claim it. 1-0.

30: Bangor haven’t been able to create any meaningful opportunities while Bigirimana and Alves continue to dictate the match with smart passes.

37: Caomhan McGuinness plays a fine through ball which holds up in the wind to allow Ben Arthurs to challenge. Declan Dunne races off his line and is fouled by the Bangor striker.

43: Bangor’s first real opportunity as Scott McArthur finds Arthur with a cross and his header is deflected wide off Dean Curry. Dungannon are able to clear the resulting corner.

HALF TIME: Bangor 0 – 1 Dungannon Swifts.

SECOND HALF

47: Dungannon come close to grabbing a second as Curry flicks on Knowles’ free-kick but Danny Wallace can’t catch up with it at the back post.

49: Reece Neale unleashes a wicked free-kick from distance which stings the palms of Declan Dunne.

51: Bangor are looking more dangerous at the start of the second half as Jack O’Mahony weaves through the Dungannon defence before winning a corner which comes to nothing.

54: John McGovern lays the ball off for Kealan Dillon, who blazes high and wide and moments later Mitchell can only find the side netting from Adam Glenny’s cross.

60: Quick free-kick from Bigirimana sends McGovern bounding in behind and he’s only denied by a fine save from James Taylor.

64: Dungannon dangerous on the break as McGovern shows blistering pace to try and get in behind. Alves almost catches up with a through ball but Taylor does well to win the race.

70: First substitution as Bangor send on Michael Morgan in place of Ben Cushnie and Dungannon respond as Cahal McGinty replaces Knowles.

73: Another huge chance for Mitchell as Dillon’s cross finds its way to him through the crowd but he can’t keep his effort down from close range.

76: Another change for Bangor with Jordan Hughes making his first senior appearance since November replacing Scott McArthur.

81: Reece Neale’s long throw is flicked on by Arthurs into Morgan’s path but he directs his header straight at Dunne from a promising position.

82: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (DEAN CURRY) – Is that the goal that sends Dungannon to the Irish Cup final?! Dillon’s corner is powered home by captain Curry to double his side’s advantage. 2-0.

85: Tomas Galvin’s first act after being introduced off the bench is rocketing a shot back off the Bangor post which nearly rebounds in off Taylor. Official attendance announced as 2,798.

90: Five minutes of added time.

90+2: Tension between Arthurs and Curry after a flare is thrown onto the pitch at the far end and it briefly causes a melee. Arthurs and Cahal McGinty booked.