Dungannon Swifts receive injury boost with former Glentoran defender on track for senior return after 13 months out

Dungannon Swifts have received a timely injury boost with Caolan Marron involved in a senior matchday squad for the first time since January 2024 in last weekend’s win over Larne – and boss Rodney McAree believes the former Glentoran defender will be a “big player” for the rest of this season as they fight on both Premiership and Irish Cup fronts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old last featured for the Swifts in a league fixture against the Inver Reds, playing 90 minutes at Stangmore Park, but when he went to get treatment for knee pain, it revealed a long-standing issue which ultimately kept him out of action for 13 months.

Former Northern Ireland youth international Marron spent time with Glenavon before joining the Glens in 2020 and moved to Dungannon two-and-a-half years later, where he has made 44 league appearances over the past two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Marron didn’t appear off the bench in a victory which strengthened Dungannon’s bid for a top-half finish, he played 40 minutes during an in-house training match on February 18 and featured for an hour in Monday’s reserves fixture.

Caolan Marron hasn't made a senior appearance for Dungannon Swifts since January 2023. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

He could mark his senior return in Saturday’s Irish Cup quarter-final against Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

"It's brilliant to have him back,” said McAree. “We all know the quality Caolan has and I was going to bring him on (against Larne), I wanted to bring him on, but I thought the boys on the pitch had done so well that they didn't deserve to be taken off.

"I didn't feel the need to change it, but it's great to have him back and he's going to be a big player for us hopefully towards the end of this season. He's coming back at a really good time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He did his cruciate...the issue was there for a long time but it was only discovered because he had a bit of pain in his knee.

"They reckon he did it three or four seasons ago and had been managing it since then.

"It had to be done, but he has came back, is working hard and has got back involved. We had an in-house game last Tuesday which was for Caolan and he managed to get 40 minutes and did extremely well."

The Swifts are set to be further boosted by the return of Niall Owens, who hasn’t played since October due to injury but, just like Marron, got an hour under his belt in Monday’s U20 Premiership defeat to Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAree has been managing Dean Curry’s injury issues throughout this season while Leo Alves missed last weekend’s triumph, but the Dungannon chief has praised the club’s medical staff for the role they’ve played in their special campaign to date.

"Niall Owens is coming back, Cahal McGinty has started jogging on the pitch, so these guys are coming back at an important stage,” added McAree. “John Scott is back now from injury too.

"We missed Dean Curry and Leo Alves with slight niggles but it was a case of managing them over a weekend so we don't lose them for six.