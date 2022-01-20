Dungannon Swifts seal deal for ‘fantastic potential’ of Marc Walsh

The 20-year-old winger is manager Dean Shiels’ third signing of the transfer window.

“I’m delighted to come here to Dungannon,” said Walsh.

“I’ve had a wee spell out and I just can’t wait to get back playing matches. I would like to say thanks to Dean for bringing me into the team.

Marc Walsh and Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels. Pic courtesy of Dungannon Swifts FC.

“I got released by Derry City and Dean contacted my agent to get me down to training and we sorted things from there. “I was at Swansea City from I was 16 until 19 years old and after that I went to Derry for a year.

“I’ve played along with Luke McKendry (Swansea City) and Michael Glynn (Derry City) before so it was good to know a few of the lads already before I started training.”

Shiels added: “I’m really delighted to get Marc, he’s been in training with us for a while now and he’s got fantastic potential and great qualities that we are looking for. He’s going to be an exciting player for us.”

