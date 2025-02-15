Dungannon Swifts strengthen Premiership top-six bid with Carrick Rangers triumph
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAMS
Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Curry, McGovern, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, McAleese, Wallace, Mitchell, Bigirimana.
Subs: Henderson, King, Knowles, Boyd, Galvin, Maguire, Bermingham.
Carrick Rangers: Glendinning, Forsythe, McCullough, Clucas, Crowe, Heatley, Boyle, O'Brien, Hastings, Foley, O'Malley.
Subs: McIntyre, Cushley, Maciulaitis, Buchanan-Rolleston, Cherry, Gibson, Webb.
Referee: Declan Hassan
FIRST HALF
4: First shot of the afternoon as Andrew Mitchell tries his luck from distance but it soars high over Ross Glendinning’s crossbar – Carrick keeper has been recalled in place of Jack McIntyre.
9: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (ANDREW MITCHELL) – Joe Crowe gets caught in possession by Gael Bigirimana in a dangerous position, he feeds it to John McGovern who in turns plays in Mitchell for a fine finish. Crowe furious a foul wasn’t awarded. 1-0.
19: Nice play from Dungannon works Adam Glenny into space on the left and his wicked cross is turned behind by Cian O’Malley with John McGovern waiting to tap in.
20: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (LEO ALVES) – Carrick can’t clear their lines from the corner and Alves smashes the ball beyond Glendinning from the edge of the box. Goal was good, but his acrobatic celebration even better! 2-0.
22: Carrick create a chance as Kurtis Forsythe’s cross into the box finds Paul Heatley, who tries to head back into Adam Foley’s path but Declan Dunne comes to claim.
28: GOAL – DUNGANNON SWIFTS (ADAM GLENNY) – What a team goal from Dungannon! Alves zips the ball into McGovern, who plays a one-two with Bobby-Jack McAleese before sending a pinpoint pass for Glenny to tap home at the back post. 3-0.
37: Almost a fourth for Dungannon as McGovern breaks down the left and his attempted chipped cross to Mitchell is intercepted.
HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 3 – 0 Carrick Rangers.
Change at half-time for Carrick as Danny Gibson replaces Adam Foley.
SECOND HALF
48: Danny Gibson is down injured just moments after coming on but looks fine to continue. McAleese now an injury concern for Dungannon, laying down in the middle of the pitch after a challenge.
51: McAleese, who has been superb this afternoon, can’t continue and is helped off the pitch by Dungannon’s staff to be replaced by James Knowles.
57: GOAL – CARRICK RANGERS (PAUL HEATLEY) – Carrick have been much improved in the second half and pull a goal back as Heatley pokes home from close range. 3-1.
60: The goal has given Carrick a boost and Dungannon have to deal with a barrage of Cian O’Malley long throws and corner kicks. Gibson is providing a physical presence too and he lays off for Heatley, who shoots straight at Dunne.
69: Carrick have the ball in the net again but Gibson is flagged for offside.
75: Kealan Dillon tries his luck from distance but the shot soars over Carrick’s crossbar.
80: Carrick again look dangerous and almost create a chance following a free-kick but are then forced into a last ditch tackle as Kurtis Forsythe does superbly to halt Alves, who had McGovern bounding through on his left.
81: Double change for Dungannon as Mitchell and McGovern are replaced by Tomas Galvin and Brandon Bermingham.
83: Nedas Maciulaitis comes on for Carrick, replacing Larne loanee Jack Hastings.
90: Four minutes of added time.
90+2: Final change for Dungannon with Dylan King replacing goalscorer Alves.
FULL TIME: Dungannon Swifts 3 – 1 Carrick Rangers.
