Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An emotional Andrew Mitchell revealed he was almost forced to retire due to injury before “best manager in the league” Rodney McAree gave him another lifeline at Dungannon Swifts and is now savouring Irish Cup glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was during a previous Swifts stint that Mitchell first showed his goalscoring prowess, netting 16 times across the 2015/16 Premiership season before registering another 25 the following year.

Spells at Glenavon, Glentoran and Coleraine followed – the latter two being heavily impacted by injuries, including missing almost the entire 2022/23 campaign at The Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return to familiar surroundings in Dungannon has helped bring the best out of Mitchell once again, scoring 15 goals across all competitions this season and played a key role as McAree’s men created history.

Dungannon's players and officials celebrate winning the Irish Cup. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It's incredible,” reflected Mitchell. “I was very emotional after the game.

"It's a pleasure to share the pitch with these boys, this changing room.

"About 18 months ago I wasn't going to play again, I was retiring, and I look at Deano (Dean Curry) here and that was me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm glad I had the chance to come back again and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of my family.

"It's wonderful for everybody at the club and I'm so happy we've been able to deliver for the people of Dungannon, especially for Rodney, for Dixie (Robinson), Cookey (Alan Cooke), Harps (Ryan Harpur) - good, good people who have trusted me to come back along with these boys and I'm delighted."

McAree has picked up both NIFL and NIFWA Manager of the Year awards having guided Dungannon into the Premiership’s top-six for the first time since 2010 before winning the Irish Cup.

"He's the best manager in the league, no question,” added Mitchell. “He instils belief in every one of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're going out every single game feeling like we're the best players in our position.

"He said before the penalties that Decky (Dunne) is the best goalkeeper in the league and he is - he just proved it.

"He gives you that confidence and a want and desire to go on and do your best.

"He has signed so well...Danny Wallace this season has been unbelievable for us - somebody who was treated really poorly.