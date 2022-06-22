Eoin Bradley's Coleraine career looks to have come to an end

The experienced striker, who has made over 200 appearances for the Bannsiders over two spells, posted a message on his Twitter page on Wednesday morning which seemed to suggest his time at The Showgrounds has come to an end.

"Sometimes in football things happen that are out of your control," he tweeted.

"Would just like to thank all the players board coaches and the fans at @ColeraineFC for my time there.

Eoin Bradley's time at Coleraine looks to be over

"I have made memories and friends that will last a lifetime. Thanks."

'Skinner', a distinguished GAA star, joined Coleraine in 2013 and quickly became a fans' favourite.

After netting 12 goals in 27 games for Oran Kearney's side a move to Glenavon came about in 2014.

Bradley formed an effective forward partnership with fellow summer arrival Kevin Braniff as the Lurgan Blues finished third in the Premiership.

Further success was to follow in the 2015-16 season, with Bradley scoring 17 goals in the league and Glenavon once again claiming the Irish Cup.

He was to return to Coleraine in January 2017 and helped the Bannsiders reach the Irish Cup final that season, where they lost to Linfield.