Ex-Glentoran winger goal 'to be the best I can be' after joining Finnish side managed by former Irish League star

Former Glentoran winger Djair Parfitt says his goal is “to be the best I can be” after joining Finnish top-flight outfit FC Haka.

The ex-West Ham United youngster, who is also a Bermudian international, joined the Glens in September having previously enjoyed spells in Slovenia, Iceland, Finland and Greece.

He registered only three Premiership appearances for Declan Devine’s side – the most recent of which came as a second half substitute during their 2-1 October defeat to Coleraine – and hadn’t been involved in a league matchday squad since late-December.

Parfitt has now returned to Finland, where he will link up with former Irish League star Andy Smith – the ex-Northern Ireland international was previously on the books of Ballyclare Comrades, Glentoran, Portadown, Ballymena United, Carrick Rangers and Crusaders before moving into management with Slovakian outfit FK Spartak Dubnica.

Djair Parfitt has left Glentoran to join Finland's FC Haka. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

Smith took over at Haka in 2023, guiding them to a sixth-placed Veikkausliiga finish in his first season, narrowly missing out on a spot in Conference League qualifying via the play-offs.

Haka kicked off their current campaign with a 3-2 win over Gnistan on Saturday with further Northern Irish representation through goalkeeper Liam Hughes, who made one senior appearance for Portadown before joining Liverpool.

On signing Parfitt, Smith said: “Djair is an experienced player who knows this league. He brings us more danger in the attacking third.”

Parfitt feels the attacking nature of Finland’s top-flight suits his game and previously scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Ilves during his last stint in the league.

"Finland is a great country to live in and there is also a competitive football league here, where most teams play attacking football that I like,” said Parfitt. “My goal is simply to be the best I can be every day, to stay professional.

"This is a team sport, so if everyone can do their job to the best of their ability, we should be successful.