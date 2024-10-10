Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full circle moment from Glenavon academy prospect to coach has came around much quicker than expected for Gary Lavery, but the former Irish League ace is trying to turn the devastation of his retirement aged just 27 into a positive by helping guide the next generation of stars at Mourneview Park.

Lavery arrived in Lurgan at 15 and quickly developed into a first-team star under Gary Hamilton, who described him as “an absolute gem with huge potential” while upon the teenager’s move to newly-promoted Premier League outfit Cardiff City in 2013, Glenavon assistant manager Paul Millar predicted “he has a genuine chance of making it”.

However, Lavery suffered a broken leg and ruptured ankle ligaments in the early stages of his time in the Welsh capital, spending two years with Cardiff before moving to Fleetwood Town and ultimately back to the Irish League with Linfield in 2016.

Football can be cruel and injuries have further impacted Lavery’s career in recent years, initially requiring an ACL reconstruction in September 2023 and 12 months later suffered a repeat of the same injury alongside rupturing his MCL during Oxford Sunnyside’s Premier Intermediate League clash against Dollingstown.

Gary Lavery in action for Linfield against former club Glenavon in April 2016. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Having already gone through countless hours of rehabilitation in order to make his return, Lavery says “it's not a mountain I was willing to climb again”.

"I was just heartbroken and quite quickly came to the conclusion that I wouldn't be playing again,” he said. "The first time was different because I knew I'd be able to come back and I was new to the process of rehabilitation for it, but I said at the time if that ever happens again I'm not going through it again because it was like torture and I was out of work for a long time with it too.

"When it went the second time I knew that was me done. For the first couple of days I cried my eyes out and was heartbroken about it. Rehab is a lonely place and like a full-time job.

"You're spending time in the gym and doing the most tedious exercises every single day for hours to get back. I didn't skip a single day, did everything that was asked and did it all by the book, and it still went. It took a lot out of me to have the discipline to do it and I don't feel like I'd have it in me to do it again."

Gary Lavery after signing for Cardiff City. (Photo by Gary Lavery)

Lavery first caught the attention of scouts from across the water at the age of just 13, regularly leaving school on a Friday to fly over and play for Aston Villa before ultimately achieving his dream of full-time football with Cardiff.

He also represented Northern Ireland at youth international level and once the initial raw emotion of retirement passed, it was replaced by gratitude for the experiences gained which Lavery looks forward to sharing with his young son.

"There are boys that can go through their whole careers without even a niggle and then there's players like myself who have had two ACL ruptures, a broken leg and whatever else,” he added. “It's the luck of the draw and nature of the game...it can be your best friend or worst enemy.

"I have a wee son now - he's nowhere near old enough to even understand what football is at nine months - but when he's older and hopefully loves the game the way I do, it's nice that I have those things that I can show him and share those memories with him.

Gary Lavery after suffering a serious injury while playing for Oxford Sunnyside. (Photo by Gary Lavery)

"The first couple of days it wasn't worth talking to me but my partner started to say 'look back at what you did' and when I started to look back through the teams that I played for and the experiences that I had, and the opportunities now that I have going forward, hopefully I can give that knowledge to other players."

Lavery doesn’t have to look too far for a shining example on how you can turn early retirement into a positive – Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell was forced to hang up his boots at just 22 because of a heart condition, but is now thriving in the top-flight.

The 27-year-old will be coaching the club’s U12s and being around Mourneview Park for the first time in almost a decade has already brought the memories flooding back for Lavery.

While his drive on the pitch was to become the best player possible, that inner fire remains inside him now he’s embarking on a football journey of another kind.

"When anybody asks me what age I am now I'm getting into coaching they say 'jeez you should still be playing!' but the way I'm trying to view it now is there will be boys coming out of the game at 35 or 36 and only getting into their coaching, whereas I'll have almost 10 years of experience under my belt,” he said. “I'm trying to see it as a head-start and I want to progress as much as I can through the coaching ranks.