Former Marseille youth product and Charlton Athletic striker Wassim Aouachria joined Glentoran last month. PIC: Glentoran FC

New Glentoran signing Wassim Aouachria admits he can’t wait to play alongside “really good friend” David Fisher once again after arriving at The Oval from Galway United and wants to hit the ground running in the Irish League.

Aouachria became Declan Devine’s second summer signing last month, joining Hungarian goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai as a new recruit at the East Belfast outfit ahead of the new Premiership season.

The 24-year-old spent time in Marseille’s academy before moving to Charlton Athletic in 2019, marking his senior debut by scoring in an EFL Trophy victory over Leyton Orient after recovering from an ACL injury.

It was during his time at The Valley that Aouachria enjoyed a spell in Non-League with Hampton & Richmond Borough, which is where he first played alongside Fisher.

Former AFC Wimbledon striker Fisher was signed by Warren Feeney last summer and shone in a superb maiden Irish League campaign, scoring 11 times in 27 Premiership appearances and extended his stay in Belfast by another year in February.

Aouachria scored once for the National League South side during a short-term loan move while Fisher struck nine times across various loan spells with the club and Glens fans will be hoping they can find a connection on the pitch this term.

"I played with him before,” he told the club’s media channel. “He has been a good friend of mine for a couple of years and we played together on-loan at Hampton & Richmond where things went really well.

"I love playing with him and I've been speaking to him about how good the club is. I'm not going to say he's the main reason why I came here but he's another factor that made we want to come and play with him again. Fish is a really good friend.

"From what I've heard it's a massive club and that's why I wanted to come here. I'm from Marseille and it's similar in that sense with a really big fanbase, big club and we're loving living in Belfast. I can't wait to get out there, express myself and hopefully score loads of goals."

It has been a busy time off the pitch for Aouachria, who recently got married and has relocated to Belfast after spending time in the League of Ireland with Waterford and Galway, helping the latter seal Premier Division promotion last season.

"It has been a busy week for me,” he added. “I got married last Saturday and came back to Ireland on Tuesday and been here since Friday.

"This is why we play football. I've loved it so far and hopefully that can continue."

Glentoran will get their pre-season schedule underway on Tuesday night with a trip to NAFL Premier Division champions East Belfast before travelling to Championship outfit H&W Welders on Sunday.