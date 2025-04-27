Former Cliftonville star feels Reds have arguably 'the very best' Irish League manager in Jim Magilton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Cliftonville midfielder Ciaran Caldwell feels the Reds have arguably “the very best” manager in the Irish League at the helm in Jim Magilton.

The former Northern Ireland international, who previously enjoyed spells in charge of Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town, was appointed at Solitude in 2023 and has already sealed legendary status after ending the North Belfast club’s 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory last term.

Having since added the League Cup crown to his collection, Magilton is now looking to complete a historic Irish Cup double in next weekend’s showpiece decider against Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

Cliftonville have endured an indifferent Premiership campaign, ultimately finishing seventh after Joe Gormley scored twice in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Loughgall, but could still be left celebrating a silverware double alongside European qualification.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Magilton has been nominated for NIFWA Manager of the Year alongside Linfield boss David Healy and Dungannon chief Rodney McAree – an award which will be handed out next Sunday – and Caldwell feels his former club have the perfect man in charge heading into a new full-time era.

"Cliftonville are in a great position with the coaching staff they have,” said Caldwell, who won two Premiership titles during his time with the Reds and remains a supporter. “Jim is one of the top managers in the country and you could make an argument he's the very best with the budget he has and the success he has delivered.

"The job Jim has done is second-to-none. Him and Skin (Gerard Lyttle, assistant) have been brilliant since they came to the club.

"He will go down as a club legend after winning the Irish Cup. There has been a drop-off this season but they could still come out with a double.

"They've been unfortunate with injuries this season, but on their day they were still capable of beating anybody."

Cliftonville will become the fifth full-time Irish League outfit after accepting a takeover bid from the Toronto Investment Group (TIG) and Caldwell feels it was a crucial move to stop his beloved Reds being left behind in an ever-changing landscape.

"Cliftonville fans are the best in the country and you can see when they go to those finals the numbers, support and backing they give the team,” added Caldwell. “Being involved in Larne in the early stages of when Kenny Bruce came in, to see where it drove that club to in competing in the Conference League, I can't see how Cliftonville could have turned the investment down.

"A lot of fans will be sad that it's not fan-owned but they were in real danger of being left behind. As a fan of the league you can see there's a clear split now between teams.

"Cliftonville will definitely be able to attract better players (with extra investment).

"Cliftonville have always had a pull on players but maybe lost it a bit with the top players over the past year or two because financially they couldn't compete, but hopefully this investment means they can compete again.