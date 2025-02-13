Former Coleraine and Linfield midfield maestro driving standards both on and off the pitch in club's Premiership promotion push

Limavady United manager Paul Owens says former Linfield midfielder Stephen Lowry is driving standards both on and off the pitch in their push for Premiership promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roesiders, who were only promoted into Northern Ireland’s second-tier ahead of the current campaign after lifting the Premier Intermediate League title, are on track for more success, sitting second in the Championship behind Bangor.

Having started his career with Limavady before going on to enjoy spells at both Linfield and Coleraine, Lowry returned to his boyhood club last summer and was immediately handed captaincy by Owens – a former team-mate at the Bannsiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old has brought tremendous experience to a squad which also includes several talented youngsters and is passing on lessons learned from winning two Premiership titles alongside an Irish Cup at Windsor Park.

Stephen Lowry has played a key role for Championship high-flyers Limavady United this season. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"He has been a massive signing,” said Owens. “I've always had a close relationship with Stevie.

"He's 38 now but he has played in almost every game. We manage him well training wise...he knows his body a lot better than I do so the odd Tuesday he might do his own thing or do a simple session, but every Saturday he has been huge for everybody and his performance levels have been brilliant.

"His experience has helped us get over the line in games. I know the respect he commands and the younger players are learning loads from him. He's playing a big role in the emergence of the younger players around him and he's a brilliant captain as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's probably the best player I've ever played with and it's no fluke he's still playing at 38 with the way he looks after himself.

"He sets a really good example for the younger players coming through and I've used it loads that this is how you keep playing at 38 and find consistency in the game.

"It's not just training on a Tuesday and Thursday, sometimes you'll have to add in that bit of extra recovery or another gym session.

"He has been fabulous for us and was the same at Coleraine when I was there as a player and coach. I think you'd be doing well to find a better midfielder over the last 20/25 years than Stevie."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limavady have only lost one of their last 10 league matches – a narrow 1-0 defeat to title favourites Bangor – and gained confidence from causing a seismic Irish Cup upset by defeating reigning Premiership champions Larne.

Their top-flight pursuit will continue on Saturday when they host Ards and while he isn’t thinking about the future, Owens predicts that Lowry still has plenty left in the tank.

"He's under contract for next season too,” he added. “Stevie is the type of player who if he feels himself dropping off then he would probably call it a day but those decisions won't be made by me.

"He will be here for as long as he wants to be, even as a coach too, because he has a big influence off the pitch as well.