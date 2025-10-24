Former Crystal Palace midfielder declares 'I'm here to fight for my shirt' at Larne
Northern Ireland youth international Austin joined the Inver Reds earlier this month on a deal until the end of the season and wasted no time in showing his undoubted ability, scoring in Larne’s midweek Co Antrim Shield triumph over Ballymacash Rangers.
Austin spent time on the books of Cliftonville and Linfield as a youngster, making his senior debut aged 15 for the Blues, before earning a move to Premier League outfit Palace.
The 19-year-old signed a professional contract at Selhurst Park after starring for the club’s U18 and U21s teams, but it was confirmed during the summer that Austin had departed the Eagles.
Keen to remain in full-time football, he has now joined Gary Haveron’s side and is excited to get a first extended taste of the senior environment.
"I'm here to fight for my shirt,” he told the club’s media channel. “We have a great group of boys and there's league titles in this squad.
"I know I will have to fight for my place but that's what I'm here to do.
"There's seasoned professionals in the group with the likes of Mark Randall, Cricky (Chris Gallagher), Leroy Millar, all boys that have been there and done it.
"I'm new to this league and I'm sure they'll bring me along and I'll learn things from them. Competition is rife and I couldn't be happier...you want that and we will push each other on in training every day to get better.
"Everyone wants to work in full-time football, it's a privilege really. When I got the call off the gaffer to come here, I was delighted and grabbed the opportunity with two hands."
Austin is continuing to build up match fitness after spending time on trial with Larne and could make his maiden Premiership outing during Saturday’s home clash against high-flying Bangor.
"I couldn't have asked for a better start to my time at the club,” he added. “I was buzzing to get 90 minutes and it's something I'll need if I want to carry on into the league.
"You have to play minutes to get your sharpness back when you've been out like I have so I'm buzzing that Gary gave me the opportunity do that."