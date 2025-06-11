Former Everton youngster admits it was an easy decision to make Dungannon Swifts return
Randalstown native McAllister progressed through the youth ranks at Dungannon before earning a move to Premier League giants Everton in 2019.
The 22-year-old spent six years on the books at Goodison Park, signing his first professional contract 12 months after arriving in England.
McAllister was a consistent presence in Everton’s U21 side before joining Scottish Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan, scoring twice in 10 league appearances.
After leaving the Toffees, McAllister spent a brief period with Marine but is now back home with Dungannon, where he trained in the closing stages of last season, after choosing Rodney McAree’s men over other Irish League options.
McAllister’s senior Dungannon debut will likely come in Europe with the reigning Irish Cup champions entering Conference League qualifying at the second round stage – they’ll discover their potential opponents next Wednesday – and he can’t wait to get started.
"Ever since I came back from Everton to try and get fine, since I got back training with all the lads, they made me feel comfortable and it wasn't really much of a choice,” he told the club’s media channel. “I enjoyed my years here when I was a kid and it was easy coming back in.
"I'm an all-rounder, getting up and down the pitch and want to create and score goals. I work hard for the team. It's an exciting time at the minute and I can't wait to push forward and see what can happen. I can't wait to get started."
McAllister has joined Mal Smith and Peter Maguire as a summer arrival at Dungannon and admits the chance to work with McAree and assistant manager Dixie Robinson helped him make his decision, adding: "They 100% were (influential in his decision) - they were on to me every other day pushing me to get signed."
