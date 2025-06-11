Former Everton youngster admits it was an easy decision to make Dungannon Swifts return

Former Everton youngster Sean McAllister admits returning to Dungannon Swifts was an easy decision and he now wants to play his part in an exciting time at Stangmore Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Randalstown native McAllister progressed through the youth ranks at Dungannon before earning a move to Premier League giants Everton in 2019.

The 22-year-old spent six years on the books at Goodison Park, signing his first professional contract 12 months after arriving in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAllister was a consistent presence in Everton’s U21 side before joining Scottish Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan, scoring twice in 10 league appearances.

Sean McAllister has rejoined Dungannon Swifts. (Photo via Dungannon Swifts FC YouTube channel)

After leaving the Toffees, McAllister spent a brief period with Marine but is now back home with Dungannon, where he trained in the closing stages of last season, after choosing Rodney McAree’s men over other Irish League options.

McAllister’s senior Dungannon debut will likely come in Europe with the reigning Irish Cup champions entering Conference League qualifying at the second round stage – they’ll discover their potential opponents next Wednesday – and he can’t wait to get started.

"Ever since I came back from Everton to try and get fine, since I got back training with all the lads, they made me feel comfortable and it wasn't really much of a choice,” he told the club’s media channel. “I enjoyed my years here when I was a kid and it was easy coming back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm an all-rounder, getting up and down the pitch and want to create and score goals. I work hard for the team. It's an exciting time at the minute and I can't wait to push forward and see what can happen. I can't wait to get started."