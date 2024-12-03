Former Glentoran youngster Barry Baggley feels joining League of Ireland outfit St Patrick’s Athletic is “a perfect fit” after signing for Stephen Kenny’s side from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has represented Northern Ireland at U21 level and after moving to Fleetwood from the Glens became their youngest-ever player to make a league appearance, coming off the bench against Walsall aged 17 years and 57 days in 2019.

He has since enjoyed loan spells with National League side Altrincham and Waterford, who he helped gain promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division in 2023 before finishing seventh last term.

Baggley made 18 league appearances for Waterford during the 2024 season and will now join Stephen Kenny at Richmond Park as they prepare for another European campaign after progressing into UEFA Conference League qualifying by finishing third, four points behind champions Shelbourne.

Barry Baggley training with Northern Ireland's U21s. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

"I'm delighted to get things done and I'm really excited about the season, I think it's going to be a really good year, we've got a strong squad and I can't wait to get started,” Baggley told the club’s website. “When I met Stephen Kenny, I thought straight away that it would be a perfect fit for me to come to St Pat's.

"I think the type of football that Stephen likes to play will suit me and I'm looking forward to meeting the lads tomorrow.

"St Pat's is a brilliant club to be at, things are going in the right direction, we want to compete and the crowd here is unbelievable too, it's always sold out and will be great to play in front of."

Former Republic of Ireland boss Kenny added: "I'm delighted that Barry has joined St Patrick's Athletic, he is a really good footballer, a left-footed midfield playmaker who has a great understanding of the position.

"He has the flexibility to play in different roles within the midfield, he's had a good bit of experience for a player who is still an U21 international with Northern Ireland.