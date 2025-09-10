Former Forest Green Rovers midfielder makes Cliftonville transfer while Bangor recruit Irish League striker

While the transfer window closed earlier this month, Bangor and Cliftonville have both moved to further strengthen their squads with the arrivals of free agents.

Lee Feeney’s Seasiders have announced the signing of former Crusaders striker Jay Boyd, who departed the North Belfast club by mutual consent on September 1.

Boyd scored four Premiership goals in 12 appearances for the Crues last term after returning from a loan spell at Loughgall, including a hat-trick in their April victory over Coleraine.

The 22-year-old has netted 12 league goals throughout his young career to date and had featured off the bench in three fixtures this season for Declan Caddell’s side before leaving Seaview.

Bangor manager Lee Feeney welcomes Jay Boyd to the club. (Photo by Bangor FC)

Announcing Boyd’s departure at the time, Crusaders posted: “Crusaders Football Club can confirm that we have reluctantly agreed to a mutual termination with striker Jay Boyd.

"The 22-year-old, who proudly came through the Crusaders Academy, leaves with our heartfelt thanks for his dedication, commitment, and contributions over the years.

"The striker played 33 games for Crusaders scoring five goals. Jay will always be part of the Crusaders family, and he departs with our very best wishes for the future.”

Boyd will provide further attacking depth for Bangor, who are competing in the Premiership for the first time since 2009 this term, complementing the likes of Ben Arthurs.

"We are delighted to welcome Jay Boyd to Clandeboye Park,” Bangor posted on their website. “The 22 year old striker departed Crusaders prior to the close of the transfer window and now joins the Seasiders on a two year contract.”

Meanwhile, Cliftonville have confirmed the arrival of former Derry City and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Sean Robertson.

The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace before joining Forest Green Rovers, racking up 15 appearances across League One and League Two for the Gloucestershire club.

Versatile Robertson also gained senior experience during a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra and joined Derry City in August 2024.

He moved onto Shamrock Rovers earlier this year, but departed in June having made just one substitute appearance for the current League of Ireland Premier Division leaders.

"Cliftonville Football Club are very pleased to announce the signing of Sean Robertson,” Cliftonville posted on their website. “The 24-year-old emerged through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace and, after joining Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2022, enjoyed a loan stint with Crewe Alexandra prior to brief spells at both Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.