Warrenpoint Town have confirmed a number of their star players, including highly-rated teenager Rory Powell and former Glentoran midfielder Jim O’Hanlon, will be involved in next season’s Championship return.

Gary Boyle’s men secured Premier Intermediate League title glory last term, finishing five points clear of Queen’s University, who also sealed promotion into Northern Ireland’s second-tier after a play-off victory over Ballyclare Comrades.

The former Newry City chief has moved quickly to tie down key talent with experienced star O’Hanlon signing on for a fourth season at Milltown.

O’Hanlon made over 100 appearances during his time with the Glens and featured in their 2013 Irish Cup final triumph over Cliftonville.

Jim O'Hanlon in action for Warrenpoint Town against former club Glentoran. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

"After winning the league title and getting promoted back to the Championship, it was an easy decision to extend my stay,” said O’Hanlon. “I have loved working with this group of players and staff, and I already can’t wait to get going again!

"Hopefully, we can enjoy another successful season for this great club."

Northern Ireland Schoolboys international Powell has extended his stay at local club Warrenpoint having came through the youth ranks to develop into a senior star.

The 19-year-old made 34 appearances across all competitions last term, including 25 in the league, and will step up to Championship level again having featured in Warrenpoint’s last campaign in 2022/23.

Former Shamrock Rovers striker Michael Leddy has also committed his future to the club after scoring 12 goals in the Premier Intermediate League – only three players netted more than the 21-year-old.

"It was really a no-brainer to stay at the club,” said Leddy. “Everything about it since I came in has shown me a different side of football.

"It's a real family here, and we can’t wait to show the Championship what we can do!"

Ex-Portadown defender Chris Crane will remain at Warrenpoint after being named their Player of the Year last season while goalkeeper Daniel Devine, who joined from Loughgall ahead of the campaign, is also sticking around.

"I've felt at home from the minute I came through the door,” said Crane. “The club is full of amazing people, and it was a no-brainer for me to agree to another year, especially after winning the league.