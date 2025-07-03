Former Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth goalkeeper 'ticks a lot of boxes' after Coleraine arrival
The 25-year-old is the latest recruit in what has been an impressive transfer window for the Bannsiders with the likes of Joel Cooper, Kodi Lyons-Foster and Stephen Fallon also arriving at The Showgrounds.
Schofield started his career with Huddersfield, racking up 33 Championship appearances, and also enjoyed loan spells in the Scottish Premiership with Livingston and Hibernian before joining Portsmouth in 2023.
He arrives at Coleraine after a brief stint with Morecambe, playing five times in League Two last season, and Dougherty, who was recently appointed as Head of Goalkeeping, believes Schofield can prove a hit in the Irish League.
"Ryan has always been an exceptional talent,” he said. “You don’t play that many games in the Championship at a young age without being a top goalkeeper.
"I had the opportunity to work with him for a week or so over at Huddersfield during a coaching visit a few years ago and got to see him up close and personal.
"Like I have with many goalkeepers I’ve worked with or had recommended to me - I've kept an eye on things - he did unbelievably well for England and also in the Championship. He’s a top goalkeeper.
"In terms of what the future holds for him...it's to come to this football club, show people how good he is, help this club be successful and hopefully it’s no different than what I’ve wanted for all the goalkeepers I’ve worked with - to get him to a level where he can go on to bigger and better things.
"I'm really looking forward to working with Ryan, getting to know him more as a person and finding out what brings the best out of him.
"He's a top-class shot-stopper which is a huge strength to have in your armour.
"He’s quick, agile and a great communicator. He’s confident and he can manage big games.
"When you're looking at all the attributes of what you want in your goalkeeper - he ticks a lot of boxes."
Coleraine were on the hunt for a goalkeeper after the departure of Rory Brown last month and Ruaidhri Higgins is delighted to welcome Schofield to the club.
"Ryan arrives here with a fantastic pedigree and we will give the foundations to kick-start his career,” he said. "I am looking forward to working with him and he will be in expert hands with Michael.
"He's at a good age and has already plenty of experience, so we are delighted to welcome him to the club."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.