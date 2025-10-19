Former Irish League manager calls for Glenavon to show faith in Michael O'Connor - regardless of season outcome

Former Coleraine manager Oran Kearney hopes Glenavon show complete faith in new boss Michael O’Connor to build for the future – regardless of if he’s able to mastermind their escape from the threat of relegation or not.

O’Connor enjoyed a dream start to his senior managerial career on Saturday as the Lurgan Blues picked up a 1-0 victory over Carrick Rangers, ending their 11-game winless run in the process.

Former Northern Ireland international O’Connor, who spent time on the backroom staff at both Newry City and Coleraine, has a massive job on his hands with Glenavon still sitting seven points adrift at the bottom, but he has taken a promising first step.

Glenavon endured the worst start to a Premiership campaign of any team since 1964/65 this term, continuing what has become a trend of beginning slowly.

Glenavon manager Michael O'Connor made a perfect start to his reign on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

They lost 10 of their first 13 matches during the 2022/23 season, won three of 19 at the start of last term and kicked off this campaign with 11 losses on the bounce.

Three different managers have been in charge during that period and Kearney, who was asked about the past record on BBC Sportsound, hopes they throw full support behind O’Connor.

"There’s a couple of different ways of looking at it, and the first being transition isn’t good and you need to put faith in someone or some group,” he said prior to Saturday’s match. “I hope they do that with Michael and his backroom staff.

"I really, really do hope that by January or February if things haven’t went the way they wanted, the big appeal for me in putting Michael into that job with his age and profile is that even in the worst case scenario and they go down, they’ve someone to build.

"They can take it from the roots, rebuild, bounce back up again and come back really strong with everything in place.

"If it was the same manager in place for all of those seasons and they start the same way, you would question pre-season, fitness levels, a lot of different aspects, but it makes it hard to do that when you’ve had three different managers with different personalities and different philosophies.”

Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright has previous experience of taking on difficult Irish League jobs, and he feels O’Connor will need some help – alongside a positive January transfer window – to keep Glenavon safe.

"I’d two similar jobs, Limavady and (Lisburn) Distillery,” said Wright. “I took over Limavady when they were bottom of the table and Distillery had lost eight out of 11 or something like that.

"It took us a while to turn it around. The different situation I had is that both clubs had goalscorers – we’d Glenn Ferguson at Distillery and Paul Brown, Vinny Sweeney at Limavady.

"The problem was for both clubs they were conceding goals, losing games 3-2...I always think it’s easier to fix that.

"I’ve been impressed by him (O’Connor), spoke to him a few times. He’s a good young coach and is saying all the right things, but I think he will need help.