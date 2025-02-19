Former Irish League star backed to use 'his vast experience and knowledge' after Amateur League managerial appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amateur League outfit Abbey Villa are confident former Bangor and Dundela defender Brian Hylands will “avail of his vast experience and knowledge” after being appointed as the club’s new manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hylands, who finished runner-up twice in the Championship with Bangor in both 2014 and 2015, finished his playing career with Abbey Villa before moving into coaching, assisting current boss Scotty Collins.

Collins, appointed in May 2022, secured the club’s promotion back to NAFL Premier Division last term but will step down after Saturday’s Clarence Cup clash with Crumlin Star due to family and work commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hylands will take over with Abbey Villa sitting ninth in the 14-team league after winning six of their opening 12 matches while they also reached the Intermediate Cup fourth round before losing out 3-2 to St James Swifts last weekend.

Brian Hylands has been appointed manager at Abbey Villa. (Photo by Abbey Villa FC)

"Following the disappointing but understandable news that First Team Manager Scotty Collins will step down after this weekend's Clarence Cup tie at home to Crumlin Star after what has been a hugely successful period at Adams Park, the club have moved quickly to ensure continuity remains in place for the foreseeable,” the club posted on Facebook. “The Committee are delighted that long-serving player and current Assistant Manager Brian Hylands has agreed to succeed Scotty as Manager as of Monday 24th February until the commencement of the current season.

"Bru as he's better known to many is a much admired and respected figure amongst all our members but also throughout the local football scene following successful spells at Dundela & Bangor where he amassed a collection of medals before ending his playing days in the claret & blue.

“We have absolutely no doubt Bru will avail of his vast experience and knowledge to navigate the remainder of this season and will have the full backing of the committee, members and players alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bru will be ably assisted by current staff Ryan Mann, Michael Doran, Paul Magee & Simon Gordon and all at Abbey Villa FC look forward to supporting the guys over the next few months.”

Abbey Villa strolled to the NAFL Division 1A title last term, winning 23 of their 26 league matches to finish 18 points clear of second-placed Mossley and the Adams Park outfit thanked Collins for his service.

"Scotty Collins has informed the club that due to family and work commitments he is to step down...after what has been a magnificent and successful period of time for all involved at Adams Park,” they said. “Appointed Manager in May 2022 having previously served as assistant manager, Scotty has proved to be a great success and extremely popular figure at Abbey Villa with his first season 2022/23 seeing the team finish the league season in third place.

"Ultimately this proved to be solid foundations laid for the following year and after a fantastic season, Abbey Villa were crowned NAFL 1A League Champions and secured a long awaited return to the Premier League to the delight of everyone connected with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotty has been an absolute joy to work with over the last few years and has given the club and our members some fantastic memories and deserves all the plaudits and well wishes that will come his way over the next week and beyond.