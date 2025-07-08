Former Linfield star praises David Healy's European record and pinpoints 'slight advantage' Shelbourne hold in Champions League clash

Former Linfield star Darren Murphy has praised David Healy’s European record and believes he can mastermind another special result against Shelbourne – but admits the League of Ireland champions have “a slight advantage” due to being 25 matches through their season.

Healy’s side have twice been on the cusp of reaching a major competition – they were knocked out on away goals by Qarabag in a Europa League play-off in 2019 and came within seconds of qualifying for the Conference League three years later before ultimately losing out on penalties to RFS.

Since taking over at the Blues, Healy has been in charge of 38 European fixtures, including clashes against the likes of Rosenborg, Celtic and Zurich, winning 12 and drawing six of them.

He has twice led Linfield beyond the first round of Champions League qualifying, beating La Fiorita (2017) and The New Saints (2022), and will be hoping to make it a hat-trick ahead of Wednesday’s first leg against Shels.

David Healy celebrates after Linfield's Champions League victory over The New Saints in 2022. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

Healy has won six Premiership titles during his trophy-laden tenure, but having served on his backroom staff, Murphy believes some of his most impressive achievements have been on the European stage.

"The one thing that Healy has been very good at - he's been very good at everything - but European adventures he's done very well in,” said Murphy. “I was part of his coaching staff when we were a kick of the ball away from qualifying for the group stages.

"David has a lot of European experience and Linfield's results under David Healy have been good, there's no question about that.

"I'm sure he will be relishing the game...going up against last year's champions is massive for Linfield, massive for Shelbourne and they'll both be eager to impress.

"It's a game we should all look forward to and embrace. It's a really interesting tie.

"It will always bring up the debate about which league is better and that's a difficult one, especially when the League of Ireland have 10 full-time teams and the Irish League have four in a league of 12.

"It'll be interesting and I'm looking forward to seeing the two games.

"It will be different to the Larne vs Shamrock Rovers game because it's home and away whereas that one was a one-off tie. That brings its own challenge and I think the team that gets an advantage from the first leg will be the one that goes on to win it."

Shelbourne currently sit fifth in the Premier Division, 14 points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers, and have named former West Ham defender Joey O’Brien’s as their new head coach following Damien Duff’s shock departure.

The Tolka Park outfit enter the Champions League tie having won eight and drawn 11 of 25 league matches, while Linfield have only played a handful of friendlies in preparation.

"It's an advantage, there's no point saying it's not,” added Murphy. “Shels will be going into this with maybe 30 games under their belt and playing competitive football against top sides.

"It's very hard for Linfield because they're going into it with maybe four or five weeks under their belt.

"It's an advantage for the League of Ireland that their players are halfway through their season, there's no question.

"Shelbourne will have a settled side, know their strengths and weaknesses, where David is trying to find that starting team.

"It'll open up the debate over summer football and everyone has a difference of opinion on it. The League of Ireland have a slight advantage of because of how many games they've played.

"The one thing I do know knowing David as I do, Linfield won't use that as an excuse - he will have his team well prepared and they'll be in the best possible condition."

Murphy was part of the Linfield side that celebrated Setanta Cup final glory over Shelbourne 20 years ago and the pair being drawn together has sparked memories from the famous result, which ranks as one of his greatest nights in football.

"We were at the Linfield end of season awards and 16 or 18 of the Setanta Cup final team were there,” said Murphy. “It was nice to see all the boys again and all the memories and stories go back to Tolka about that evening.

"It was a wonderful footballing occasion, there's no question about that. It was a great Linfield turn out and a really good game.

"We were fortunate that it was our night and our two talismen, (Glenn) Ferguson and (Peter) Thompson, scored which is the ideal scenario when you've two of the best strikers in the country and they both turn up on the same day.

"We kept a clean sheet and it was a brilliant victory, but it was also a brilliant occasion and I'm hoping this one can be the same.