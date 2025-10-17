Former Linfield youngster 'absolutely thrilled' to sign Rangers contract extension on 'proud day for me and my family'

Former Linfield youngster Callum Burnside admits he’s “absolutely thrilled” to have signed a contract extension with Scottish giants Rangers – declaring it a “proud day for me and my family”.

The 18-year-old came through the ranks at Windsor Park before earning a move to the Glasgow outfit in 2023 alongside team-mate Blaine McClure, who is now on loan at Nottingham Forest.

He was part of a young Gers side that celebrated Scottish Youth Cup success last year – Burnside was one of three Northern Irish youngsters who played their part with Mason Munn and McClure also involved – and he’s continuing to thrive at Ibrox.

The Northern Ireland youth international has starred for the club’s U19s this season, recording seven goal contributions in as many appearances, and is now enjoying a first taste of senior football after joining Alloa Athletic on loan.

Rangers youngster Callum Burnside pictured ahead of representing Northern Ireland U17s. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images )

He has came off the bench twice for the League One outfit this month and provided an assist in their 2-0 victory over Kelty Hearts.

Talented teenager Burnside has extended his stay with Rangers until the end of the 2026/27 season, with the option for a further year.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have extended my contract at the club,” he told the club’s website. “It’s a proud day for me and my family, and I’m grateful to the club for the faith they’ve shown in me.

“As a boyhood fan it is a privilege every single day to pull on the jersey, and although I know there’s still a lot of hard work ahead, I’m ready to give everything to keep improving and make the most of this opportunity.”

Burnside will hope to one day follow in the footsteps of countrymen David Healy, Kyle Lafferty and Steven Davis by becoming a senior Rangers star.

"I definitely would say my dad was responsible for getting me into football,” Burnside said earlier this year. “I watched his matches from a young age when he was still playing.

“I played a representative match in Northern Ireland where I played as a part of a Rangers side against Derry City.

“I did well and got brought over on trial two weeks later, where we played a team called Fife Elite and I scored two in that game.

“I joined Rangers in July 2023. It was a no-brainer decision from the moment I came on trial.

“I was here on trial from the age of 14 and even being about the club, being brought over on weekends to play games, made it an easy decision. My family were all for it.

“There were some nerves moving away and coming over to a different country, but there was also the excitement of joining Rangers, such a big club, and playing football.