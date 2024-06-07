Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While only starting out his journey with Scottish giants Rangers, Blaine McClure has already got a sense of the pressure which surrounds Ibrox and is hoping he can use that experience to his benefit when starring for Northern Ireland this summer.

The 17-year-old progressed through the ranks at Linfield before leaving for Scotland alongside Callum Burnside and has enjoyed a successful first season, making his ‘B’ team debut in February’s 5-3 victory over Rangers while also helping the U18s secure Scottish Youth Cup glory by beating Aberdeen at Hampden Park last month alongside fellow youth international teammate Mason Munn.

Hoping to follow on a similar trajectory to Northern Ireland star Ross McCausland in Glasgow, McClure could have a big role to play for Gareth McAuley’s side at the U19 European Championships when they get their campaign underway against Ukraine on July 15 before taking on Italy and Norway in Group A.

The squad are in Belfast preparing for a double-header of friendlies against Slovakia, starting with this evening’s showdown at Seaview, which kicks off at 6pm.

Blaine McClure during his Rangers B debut against Dundee in February. PIC: Rangers FC

It’s an opportunity for 22 players to impress before McAuley names his final panel for the tournament at the start of next month and McClure is keen to carry his club form onto the international stage.

“It’s been a great season for me, in my first year I just wanted to kick on and keep improving, on and off the pitch,” he said. “It’s been a class time for me.

“I was fortunate to be in the JD Academy set-up so I was familiar with a full-time environment and being away from my family for a period of time.

"That helped me deal with leaving home to go to Scotland – it's been a good year for me.

“The Academy made me better prepared for a move, away from my family, friends and parents.

"It got me into the swing of things so I could do well.

"Rangers are a club that needs to win and that means you have to perform at your best.

"You try to carry that experience of playing under that pressure over to the international side.”

It will also mark Northern Ireland legend McAuley’s first major tournament since being named U19 chief last summer and he has plenty of special international memories that he’ll be able to pass onto his young charges for further inspiration.

The former Ipswich Town and West Brom centre-back scored a famous goal as Michael O’Neill’s side defeated Ukraine 2-0 at the 2016 European Championships in Lyon and McClure has enjoyed working under the 44-year-old.

“The boys are buzzing and there’s a great spirit in the team,” he added. “We are all excited to get going.

“Big G is well known for the goal he scored against Ukraine in the Euros and he’s a great manager and person.

"It’s great to have him as our head coach.”