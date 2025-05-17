Former Linfield youngster reflects on 'no-brainer' Rangers decision and adapting to life in Scotland
The 18-year-old came through the ranks at Windsor Park before earning a move to the Glasgow outfit in 2023 alongside fellow Northern Ireland youth international Blaine McClure.
Burnside has continued to impress, making three appearances for the club’s B team in this season’s Challenge Cup and also enjoyed a stellar campaign with the U18s.
He was part of a young Gers side that celebrated Scottish Youth Cup success last year – Burnside was one of three Northern Irish youngsters who played their part with Mason Munn and McClure also involved – and he’s continuing to thrive in a competitive environment.
"I definitely would say my dad was responsible for getting me into football,” Burnside told the club’s website. “I watched his matches from a young age when he was still playing.
“I played a representative match in Northern Ireland where I played as a part of a Rangers side against Derry City.
“I did well and got brought over on trial two weeks later, where we played a team called Fife Elite and I scored two in that game.
“I joined Rangers in July 2023. It was a no-brainer decision from the moment I came on trial.
“I was here on trial from the age of 14 and even being about the club, being brought over on weekends to play games, made it an easy decision. My family were all for it.
“There were some nerves moving away and coming over to a different country, but there was also the excitement of joining Rangers, such a big club, and playing football."
Burnside will hope to one day follow in the footsteps of countrymen David Healy, Kyle Lafferty and Steven Davis by becoming a senior Rangers star.
Growing up in Ballymena as a young midfielder, watching Northern Ireland captain Davis, who won four Scottish Premiership titles throughout a trophy-laden career at Ibrox, provided the perfect inspiration for Burnside to pursue his own dreams.
The teenager has played across various positions since moving to Scotland, currently deployed as a winger and he has certainly shown an eye for goal.
Burnside scored in August as Rangers B defeated Clyde 3-2 in the Challenge Cup second round – their run eventually came to an end in the quarter-finals following a 3-1 loss to Queen’s Park.
"My favourite Rangers player growing up was Steven Davis,” added Burnside. “He actually lives in a little town just outside where I stayed in Ballymena.
“My position currently is as a left winger, but I can also play in the number 10 role. I used to be a central midfielder, so I’ve bounced around a few different positions.
“I was a holding midfielder when I first started playing at Linfield, then I moved into a role as a number eight, but Rangers saw me better as a winger or a number 10.
“I feel that I need to be powerful and have a good range of passing in my position. I also feel that you need to finish well because you’ll find yourself in the penalty box a lot of the time.
“I think I finish well and have a good knack for goals.
“The best position that I would like to play if I didn’t play in midfield would be as a striker because they get all the glory!”