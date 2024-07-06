Cole Brannigan signs his first professional contract with Aston Villa. PIC: Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s academy manager Mark Harrison says handing Cole Brannigan his first professional contract is just rewards after making significant progress since joining from Linfield last summer.

The 17-year-old swapped Windsor Park for Villa Park alongside fellow Blues teammate Calum Moreland 12 months ago and starred for their U18 team throughout the 2023/24 campaign, netting four goals, including twice against Arsenal, and providing three assists in 20 U18 Premier League appearances.

A Northern Ireland youth international, winger Brannigan has now made the next step in his journey by penning a professional deal with Villa and Harrison admits he’s excited to watch him develop further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are delighted Cole has signed his first professional contract after joining the Academy last Summer from Linfield FC,” he told the club’s website. “We have been really pleased with how Cole has developed over the past 12 months, and this is a great reward for his development.

“He is a skilful wide attacking player who is creative in the final third, he has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level. Congratulations to him and his family and we look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming years.”

Brannigan’s deal comes five months after defender Moreland was handed his own maiden professional contract after also impressing for the U18s.

He made 13 league appearances last season with Harrison saying: “We are delighted to see Calum sign his first professional contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Calum joined us in the summer from Linfield and has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level. He is a left-sided centre-back who has shown a great attitude and worked hard since he joined us. It is now important he stays really focused on his development over the next few years.”

This summer, Blues youngsters Braiden Graham and Aodhan Doherty have sealed significant moves across the water after signing for Everton and Blackburn Rovers respectively, while Ceadach O’Neill is on the verge of joining Premier League giants Arsenal.