Former Linfield youngster signs first professional contract with Premier League outfit Aston Villa
The 17-year-old swapped Windsor Park for Villa Park alongside fellow Blues teammate Calum Moreland 12 months ago and starred for their U18 team throughout the 2023/24 campaign, netting four goals, including twice against Arsenal, and providing three assists in 20 U18 Premier League appearances.
A Northern Ireland youth international, winger Brannigan has now made the next step in his journey by penning a professional deal with Villa and Harrison admits he’s excited to watch him develop further.
“We are delighted Cole has signed his first professional contract after joining the Academy last Summer from Linfield FC,” he told the club’s website. “We have been really pleased with how Cole has developed over the past 12 months, and this is a great reward for his development.
“He is a skilful wide attacking player who is creative in the final third, he has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level. Congratulations to him and his family and we look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming years.”
Brannigan’s deal comes five months after defender Moreland was handed his own maiden professional contract after also impressing for the U18s.
He made 13 league appearances last season with Harrison saying: “We are delighted to see Calum sign his first professional contract.
“Calum joined us in the summer from Linfield and has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level. He is a left-sided centre-back who has shown a great attitude and worked hard since he joined us. It is now important he stays really focused on his development over the next few years.”
This summer, Blues youngsters Braiden Graham and Aodhan Doherty have sealed significant moves across the water after signing for Everton and Blackburn Rovers respectively, while Ceadach O’Neill is on the verge of joining Premier League giants Arsenal.
Glentoran academy star George Feeney, the son of former Northern Ireland international Warren, was announced as a Tottenham Hotspur player on Friday evening, joining the club’s U18 team.
