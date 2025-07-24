Former Newcastle United star reflects on 'blessing and privilege' after taking over Dungannon Swifts captaincy

Gael Bigirimana admits taking over as Dungannon Swifts captain is a “blessing and privilege” with the former Newcastle United midfielder leading the County Tyrone outfit into their new campaign.

Former skipper Dean Curry, who led the Swifts to their maiden Irish Cup crown in last season’s penalty shootout success over Cliftonville, has since retired due to injury and taken on a coaching role at Institute.

The vacancy has now been filled by Bigirimana – Dungannon’s midfield maestro who was a driving force behind last term’s achievements, which included sealing the club’s joint-best Premiership finish of fourth.

Bigirimana brings significant experience to the Swifts having started his career at Coventry City before registering 13 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, including scoring against Wigan Athletic.

Gael Bigirimana was named man of the match in last season's Irish Cup final. (Photo by INPHO Brian Little)

The 31-year-old went on to spend time on the books of Motherwell, Hibernian and Glentoran, where he worked with Dungannon boss Rodney McAree, before making his Irish League return in 2023.

He originally joined Dungannon on loan from Tanzanian outfit Young Africans before making his stay permanent ahead of last term and recently penned a fresh two-year contract extension.

The Burundi international is delighted to be taking on more responsibility after being handed the armband by McAree and feels it can help further improve his game.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a privilege, and I’m thankful,” he told the club’s website. “I give thanks to God for the opportunity.

"I know being given such a role is not a light thing, it’s not something to be taken for granted. It creates an opportunity for me to be better in many, many areas.

“It’s a huge responsibility, and it’s one I will come to with gratitude and thankfulness, and excitement, and see with this new role how I will continue to emerge as a captain of this beautiful club.”

Bigirimana has previously stated his desire to remain with the Swifts for a “long, long time” and even sees his post-playing career in Dungannon.

"I've said to every person that I've had a conversation with about the club that I'm just blown away by the love, support and genuineness of people around the club,” he said when signing his new contract. "I can't speak highly enough of the place and for me I see myself here for a long, long time God willing.

"Even if my time on the pitch comes to an end, I hope to still be here being involved in this club.

“I'm such an optimistic person and my faith makes me understand that anything is possible.

"I would love to compete like we have again and compete for every cup that we are in.

"Every team in the league should be competing to win the league, if you're in the BetMcLean Cup you're competing to win it - you don't want to just be taking part.

"Most people will probably say it's ridiculous but I've seen things happen that nobody expected to happen."