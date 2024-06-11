Sam Glenfield made his Premiership debut for Portadown aged 15. PIC: Portadown FC

With eight players aged 21 or under named in Michael O’Neill’s most recent Northern Ireland squad for friendlies against Spain and Andorra, it gives young stars like Sam Glenfield even more encouragement that they could one day fulfil their own international dream.

Glenfield made his Fleetwood Town first team debut in August 2022 against Frank Lampard’s Everton and started in their dramatic EFL Trophy penalty shootout victory over a Manchester United U21 side that included Kobbie Mainoo, Tom Huddlestone and Omari Forson, who is set for a move to Serie A side Monza after leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The 19-year-old has racked up seven senior appearances since making the move to Lancashire from Portadown in 2022, where he had signed a three-year professional contract following his maiden Premiership outing at the age of 15 – only three players have made a league debut younger than Glenfield since 2009.

He’s set to be a key part of Gareth McAuley’s U19 squad for this summer’s European Championships – a tournament which is being held on home turf – and started in Friday’s friendly against Slovakia at Seaview as they finalise preparations.

Sam Glenfield moved to Fleetwood Town from Portadown in 2022. PIC: Fleetwood Town FC

McAuley’s side also drew 1-1 with the same opposition on Monday and with U19 teammate Pierce Charles receiving his first call-up to O’Neill’s senior panel this month, Glenfield is encouraged to keep progressing as he looks to make the same step.

"It's massive (seeing the likes of Pierce get a call-up),” he said. “Michael isn't scared to throw young players in and you've seen that with the likes of Conor Bradley.

"My friends at Fleetwood like CJ (Carl Johnston) and Stephen McMullan are up there regularly so it's a great incentive to do well. Tommy (Wright, U21 manager) comes down to watch training so they keep a close eye on you and they aren't afraid to throw young players in if they are doing well."

Northern Ireland will get their campaign underway against Ukraine at Inver Park on July 15 before taking on defending champions Italy (July 18) and Norway (July 21) in Group A with the tournament also acting as qualification for the U20 World Cup which will be staged in Chile next year.

The top five teams from the European Championships will book their ticket to South America – Denmark, France, Spain and Turkey make up Group B – with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals and the two third-placed finishers meeting in a play-off.

"We're buzzing,” added Glenfield. “Everyone is excited and all of our friends and family will be there which gives us a good incentive to kick on and do well.

"The spirits are great and everyone is raring to get going. We're all counting down the days. We were saying last week there's only around 40 days to go so everyone is excited, we're taking everything on board and looking forward to getting into the swing of things.