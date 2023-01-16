Graham replaces Pat Fenlon, who is departing his position with the current Danske Bank Premiership champions to take up a Director of Football post with Bohemians.

“On behalf of the club’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank Pat Fenlon for the tremendous work he has undertaken for the club over the past four years,” Linfield chairman Roy McGivern told the club’s official website. "He has led from the front on our transition to a full-time model and has played a key role in our success during his time in the post.“It has been a personal pleasure to work with Pat over the past four years and he leaves the club with our very best wishes.

"There will always be a welcome for him at Windsor Park and I will follow his future career in football with keen interest.”

David Graham is set to join Linfield as General Manager

Fenlon joined the Windsor Park club – who he also played for between 1994-1996 – as General Manager in November 2018 and played a key role in four consecutive league title triumphs.

“I would like to thank the club's Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to work at this great club for a second time,” said Fenlon on the club website. “I would also like to thank David Healy, Willie McKeown and all the football staff, as well as all the players, who have been incredibly successful in my time at Windsor.

"It was a pleasure and honour to play some small part in the success they achieved domestically and with the significant progress we have made in Europe.“We have wonderful staff and volunteers who work in all areas of the club and I would like to thank them for their tremendous work ethic and for all the help they have given me in my time as the General Manager, as without the commitment of these people, the club would not function as well as it does.

"The club is in a very healthy position, both on and off the pitch, and will hopefully continue to grow and be even more successful, going forward.“And finally, a big thank you to the supporters of Linfield FC, who made me feel so welcome when I arrived at Windsor as a player and did so again in my role as the General Manager.“I will be forever grateful that I had two wonderful and successful times at Windsor and rest assured that all the friends and memories will stay with me forever.”

Graham will take up his new position with Linfield later this month.

“I would warmly welcome David Graham to the club and we are very fortunate to have secured such an excellent replacement for Pat,” added McGivern. “I have known David for a number of years and he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of General Manager.“His wide ranging local contacts will be hugely beneficial to the club moving forward and his recent experience at Rangers FC should also serve him well in this new role. I wish David every success at Linfield and I look forward to working with him in the future,”

Graham also expressed his delight at being appointed at a club he has ‘supported all my life’.

“I am delighted to be appointed General Manager of Linfield FC,” he said. “Linfield is a club that I’ve supported all my life and it is a privilege to join the club in a leadership capacity. Pat and the Board of Directors have set a very high bar and as an ambitious club, we must continue to progress each season.“Throughout our recent conversations, it was clear that the Board and I are very much aligned in our ambition for Linfield, as we approach our 140th anniversary.

