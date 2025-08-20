Fraser Bryden notched up his fourth goal in two since making the switch to Crusaders

After a seven-goal thriller in their opening game, Crusaders repeated that feat with an equally-chaotic contest as they beat Bangor at Clandeboye Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After falling behind to Ben Cushnie’s opener with just three minutes played, Crusaders instantly responded when Fraser Bryden slotted home from an acute angle.

Bangor were then guilty of missing two penalties vas Ben Arthurs and Cushnie were both denied by Musa Dibaga – either side of Bryden firing the visitors into the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, red mist appeared for the Seasiders as Stephen McGuinness and Matthew Ferguson were shown straight red cards in the second-half, with Crusaders making their numerical advantage count when Bryden rifled home his hat-trick.

"I'm delighted," Bryden told Crues TV.

"It was an entertaining game to say the least..but we are delighted to come away with the three points, which is the most important thing.

"To get my first professional hat-trick, I'm buzzing.

"They were all on my left foot and I was kidding with the boys after the game that they were all hits and hopes.

"To be fair to them, they were all good finishes and I pride myself on being good with both feet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryden has now netted four times in his two outings since joining in the summer from Ayr United.

However, he was quick to point out that it’s only the start as Crusaders welcome Glentoran to Seaview on Saturday.

"It's only my second game,” he stressed.

"I've got the full season to go, I've got off to a good start but it's nothing more than that.

"Hopefully, I can keep banging the goals in.”

Crues boss Declan Caddell described the game as “absolute chaos” but one he was thrilled to see his side prevail in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It was a throwback from quite a while ago...both teams going at it.

"This is a really difficult place to come. Bangor are a well-oiled machine and defensively they are really well structured and solid.