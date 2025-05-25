From Irish League to Premier League: The remarkable journey of 'warrior' Trai Hume as Sunderland seal top-flight return

Trai Hume has completed a remarkable rise from starring in the Irish League to playing in the Premier League following Sunderland’s dream promotion after a dramatic play-off triumph over Sheffield United at Wembley.

Hume came through the youth ranks at Ballymena United, where father Jonny still plays a key role in developing talent, before joining Linfield in 2013 and continued his rapid development at Windsor Park.

Signing a first professional contract in 2019 after breaking into the senior ranks under David Healy, it was a loan spell back to boyhood club Ballymena which gave Hume his first prolonged taste of first team football, making 34 Premiership appearances for David Jeffrey’s Sky Blues.

Hume was barely back at Linfield for six months before Sunderland came calling and the Northern Ireland international has made a significant impact at the Stadium of Light, helping the Black Cats seal Championship promotion in 2022 and will now ply his trade in England’s top-flight alongside countryman Dan Ballard.

It’s a sensational journey for a boy from Ballymena, but former boss Healy, who himself spent three years on the books of Sunderland, always knew Hume had the potential to make it.

"I knew at 15 or 16 how good Trai Hume was,” he said in a documentary produced by Sunderland earlier this year tracking Hume’s progression. “The only surprising thing was that a club didn't take him at that age.

"Maybe he hadn't nailed down a definitive position where he was going to play. He played at right-back, centre-half, holding role in midfield.

"I was shocked, surprised but also very pleased when he didn't get picked at 16.

"There were one or two lesser clubs around League One or League Two who had showed interest and there was a tinge of disappointment from Trai and his father that they weren't afforded that opportunity, but we knew the calibre of player he was going to be and we were proven right."

This latest success is not only a proud moment for Hume, but also the many that have played important roles in his development over the years, including Linfield academy coach Scott Boyd.

When Hume captained Northern Ireland for the first time last year, Boyd took his seat in the Windsor Park stands and was almost certainly living every moment this weekend as his former player shone in what is dubbed ‘the richest game in football’.

"The night he captained Northern Ireland I was there and it actually brought a tear to my eye because it was one of the proudest things I've ever seen,” said Boyd. “The night he captained Northern Ireland was very special.

"I'm so proud of him for how far he has gone."

Hume has also received high praise from Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris throughout a campaign where he played virtually every minute and provided nine goal contributions, including scoring in back-to-back 1-0 wins over Millwall and West Brom.

"Trai is a warrior – even if he has an injury he wants to play,” said Le Bris last month. "He's really well balanced and if he can add this ability (set-pieces) to his game, it changes his profile towards the next level.”

Alongside starring at club level, Hume will have a crucial part to play in the coming years for Northern Ireland as they look to seal their spot at a major tournament, starting with the 2026 World Cup with qualifying getting underway in September.

Hume and Ballard will now join international team-mates Conor Bradley and Justin Devenny, who celebrated major silverware success this term with Liverpool and Crystal Palace respectively, in England’s top-flight and Michael O’Neill feels they can take that next step in their stride.

"I think sometimes we maybe underestimate our players in that situation,” he said. “I do believe they are (capable).

"There would be a lot of clubs aware of how consistent they have been in the Championship, and we have seen other players step up from the Championship and do well in the Premier League, but it is a challenge.