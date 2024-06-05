While Larne will take their spot in Champions League qualifying, the other three teams are playing in the Europa Conference League with Linfield and Crusaders in first round action and Cliftonville entering in the second round after winning the Irish Cup.

Both the Blues and Crues will be seeded ahead of the draw on June 18 before playing their first leg scheduled for July 11 and the return fixture a week later, but do you know where the two teams could be travelling this summer?

Here is every potential opponent for the pair with a look at the potential stadiums fans could be visiting next month.

Note: These are the home grounds listed for each team. Their European venue may vary in certain cases due to capacity or licences.

1 . FK Velež Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Bosnian side FK Velež Mostar are the highest-ranked unseeded team in the first round and play at the 7,000 capacity Stadion Rodjeni in Mostar. They finished third in last season's Bosnian league and were last involved in European competition in 2022, losing in the Europa Conference League qualifying second round to Maltese outfit Ħamrun Spartans. Photo: Housefrommars - CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=106664992 Photo Sales

2 . Bala Town FC (Wales) Welsh side Bala Town play at Maes Tegid and made it to this stage by finishing third in the Cymru Premier League - a whopping 41 points behind unbeaten champions The New Saints. They made it to the first qualifying round in 2022, losing out to League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers across two legs and also lost to Larne the previous year. Photo: By Cls14 - CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=134438130 Photo Sales

3 . FC Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino (Belarus) The Torpedo Stadium in Zhodino has a capacity of 6,524 and is home to FC Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino. They lost in the second qualifying round last season to AEK Larnaca and in 2021 were defeated by Copenhagen. Photo: Griser - CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25390184 Photo Sales