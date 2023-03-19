News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: The best 9 photos from another weekend of Danske Bank Premiership action

Linfield forward Joel Cooper was undoubtedly star of the weekend as the 27-year-old scored four times in a 7-0 victory over Newry City at Windsor Park.

By Johnny Morton
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT

Cooper followed up his BetMcLean Cup final strike against Coleraine last weekend by bringing home the match ball this time around and it leaves the Blues trailing Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne by seven points with six games to go.

Elsewhere, there were wins for the Inver Park side against Ballymena United on Friday night, Glenavon continued their purple patch by coming from behind to beat Coleraine at Mourneview Park, Dungannon Swifts sprung yet another surprise on Cliftonville and Glentoran dispatched Carrick Rangers.

Portadown grabbed a late equaliser against Crusaders at Shamrock Park to keep their hopes of Premiership survival alive.

Here are some of the best photos from another weekend of action.

Joel Cooper stole the headlines for a second weekend running by netting four times in Linfield's 7-0 Danske Bank Premiership victory over Newry City at Windsor Park

1. Man of the moment

Joel Cooper stole the headlines for a second weekend running by netting four times in Linfield's 7-0 Danske Bank Premiership victory over Newry City at Windsor Park

Photo Sales
Larne's Andy Ryan doesn't let almost colliding with the post stop him from scoring Larne's only goal - and his sixth in seven matches - against Ballymena United on Friday night.

2. Whatever it takes

Larne's Andy Ryan doesn't let almost colliding with the post stop him from scoring Larne's only goal - and his sixth in seven matches - against Ballymena United on Friday night.

Photo Sales
For the second time this month, Dungannon Swifts cause a seismic shock at Solitude against Cliftonville. Joe Moore's 94th-minute strike secured a crucial three points for the Swifts in their bid for Danske Bank Premiership survival.

3. They've done it again!

For the second time this month, Dungannon Swifts cause a seismic shock at Solitude against Cliftonville. Joe Moore's 94th-minute strike secured a crucial three points for the Swifts in their bid for Danske Bank Premiership survival.

Photo Sales
Niall McGinn fires in his - and Glentoran's - second of the match against Carrick Rangers at the Loughview Leisure Arena as the away fans watch on

4. Fans watch on as McGinn scores

Niall McGinn fires in his - and Glentoran's - second of the match against Carrick Rangers at the Loughview Leisure Arena as the away fans watch on

Photo Sales
