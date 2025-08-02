Gareth McAuley admits he is excited by what the future holds for Northern Ireland and has earmarked qualification for Euro 2028.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McAuley, who won 80 caps for the Green and White Army, certainly knows what it takes to reach a major international tournament after being part of the Euro 2016 squad.

Michael O'Neill's men embark on their 2026 World Cup qualification bid in September, and whilst McAuley thinks they will give that a right go, it might come too soon for a youthful Northern Ireland side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I've probably gone on record before saying I think 2028 would be a massive year.

Gareth McAuley believes qualification for Euro 2028 is a real possibility for Northern Ireland

"Having worked with Gerard Lyttle with the '03s and the '04s and so forth coming through...I was lucky enough to have brief encounters with Isaac Price and Shea and Pierce Charles over the time I've been here.

"We've got great young players. Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume are now going to the Premier League to challenge themselves. It's going to make them better players.

"I think we've got a really good spine in the team. Obviously Conor Bradley sits on his own and can he take his game to the next level? He probably will do it with Liverpool this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're in a good place. Is this campaign one too early? Maybe, but they'll certainly have a hell of a go.

Trai Hume has excelled at Sunderland and will now play Premier League football after his move from Linfield

"When these guys are in their mid-20s they should be established Premier League players in a few years' time...so we're in a good place."

McAuley, who featured for the likes of Coleraine, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion in his playing days, is now in charge of Northern Ireland’s U19 squad.

So, what has the transition been like from player to manager?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He replied with a smile: "There's so much to it and there's so many fine lines between the players.

Gareth McAuley has high hopes for Linfield star Matthew Orr who has impressed since making his debut at Windsor Park

"It's funny because it's nearly over two age groups. The difference between a 17s player and a 19s player is worlds apart. Some are ready to leave 17s and go straight to 19s, whereas some need an in-between phase.

"But it's trying to get them to understand that. They don't understand that because everybody wants to win now.

"Over the two age groups, the 07s and the 08s, I'm looking at probably 47 players that I could pick, so it's up to them really what they do in the first part of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's hard decisions to be made. Some of the hardest ones I had to make were for the U19 finals last year. Telling kids that had been in the squad but you're not actually going to be involved in the squad for the finals. But listen, that's part and parcel of the job.

"It's great being a coach. You can be everybody's mate but when you're the manager, you're nobody's mate."

McAuley’s rise to the bright lights of the Premier League had very humble beginnings after learning his trade in the Irish League with Crusaders and Coleraine.

Trai Hume has had a similar experience after making the breakthrough at Linfield as he gets ready for Premier League football at Sunderland this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should therefore not be a surprise that McAuley recommends young players being exposed to as much senior football as possible.

"The secret is getting a debut and playing games,” he continued.

"I think where people get it wrong, especially for young players, their main focus is getting a contract.

"It's not about getting a contract, it's about getting a career. So at 16, some of them get their move and they get the thing and they go, I made it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But you haven't even started. You're only getting on the ladder. You're only starting out.

"I do have a thing as well where I think some of them go to their own clubs where they're never going to get that debut, so they have to think smart, really sit down, really plan it.

"Really plan what their moves are to be able to stay on the ladder and keep moving forward. The likes of Trai, what he's done. He went to a big club in Sunderland, played in League 1, got promoted, got promoted again.

"He's in the Premier League. Fantastic. Great example for anybody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does McAuley believe anyone else has a chance of following in his and Hume’s footsteps?

I" know Linfield probably sees Matty Orr in the same ilk,” he revealed.

"I've worked with him closely. I've seen his attributes. He's a player that deserves his chance. He's a player who I think would take that chance.

"He's playing right back as well, which I did and hated doing, but it gives you a really good understanding for covering positions for a centre-back. It gives you a real good understanding, a real good education for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's going to have a career as a right-sided centre-back or playing as part of a back three.