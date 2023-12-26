Gary Boyle steps down as Newry manager after Boxing Day loss to Glenavon
Newry sit adrift at the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership table following the festive derby win for Ballymena United over Coleraine and a City statement released across social media this evening explained Boyle’s decision.
The Newry City statement was as follows: “Reluctantly the Management Committee of Newry City AFC have accepted the resignation of Manager Gary Boyle.
"We thank Gary for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.
"Further updates will follow in due course.”
Boyle had stepped up from the role of long-serving assistant manager in May to replace Darren Mullen as first-team boss.
Newry have three wins but 17 defeats from 23 top-flight games to date.