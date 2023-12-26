All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Gary Boyle steps down as Newry manager after Boxing Day loss to Glenavon

Newry City officials have confirmed the resignation of Gary Boyle as manager – within an hour of the Boxing Day defeat by 4-0 to Glenavon.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 26th Dec 2023, 17:36 GMT
Gary Boyle has stepped down as manager of Newry City. (Photo by Declan Roughan/PressEye Ltd)Gary Boyle has stepped down as manager of Newry City. (Photo by Declan Roughan/PressEye Ltd)
Gary Boyle has stepped down as manager of Newry City. (Photo by Declan Roughan/PressEye Ltd)

Newry sit adrift at the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership table following the festive derby win for Ballymena United over Coleraine and a City statement released across social media this evening explained Boyle’s decision.

The Newry City statement was as follows: “Reluctantly the Management Committee of Newry City AFC have accepted the resignation of Manager Gary Boyle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We thank Gary for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.

"Further updates will follow in due course.”

Boyle had stepped up from the role of long-serving assistant manager in May to replace Darren Mullen as first-team boss.

Newry have three wins but 17 defeats from 23 top-flight games to date.

Related topics:GlenavonNewryColeraine