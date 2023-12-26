Newry City officials have confirmed the resignation of Gary Boyle as manager – within an hour of the Boxing Day defeat by 4-0 to Glenavon.

Gary Boyle has stepped down as manager of Newry City. (Photo by Declan Roughan/PressEye Ltd)

Newry sit adrift at the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership table following the festive derby win for Ballymena United over Coleraine and a City statement released across social media this evening explained Boyle’s decision.

The Newry City statement was as follows: “Reluctantly the Management Committee of Newry City AFC have accepted the resignation of Manager Gary Boyle.

"We thank Gary for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.

"Further updates will follow in due course.”

Boyle had stepped up from the role of long-serving assistant manager in May to replace Darren Mullen as first-team boss.