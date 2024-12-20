Gary Haveron thought his football life had peaked in terms of raw emotion when Miguel Chines scored an overhead kick to keep Carrick Rangers in the Premiership back in 2016, but fast forward over eight years later and the current Larne head coach has a new – and historic – “biggest achievement”.

Haveron, appointed as the club’s new chief only last weekend when it was announced that manager Nathan Rooney had swapped roles to a Head of Football position due to not currently holding the UEFA Pro Licence which is required for European competition, masterminded Larne’s shock 1-0 UEFA Conference League victory over KAA Gent at Windsor Park.

Tomas Cosgrove’s second half winner might not have came quite as late as Chines’ 94th minute screamer nearly a decade ago, but it was worth its weight in gold for both the Inver Reds and Irish League as a whole.

Larne had written their names in the history books by just qualifying for the Conference League, but took it one step further in Belfast by beating the team that, on paper, looked to be an impossible task.

Gary Haveron at the final whistle of Larne's Conference League win over KAA Gent. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Belgian outfit Gent were seeded as the competition’s third-best team in August’s draw – only Premier League giants Chelsea, who topped the new-look 36-team table and FC Copenhagen better off – but Larne found a way to end their campaign on a high and collect an extra €400,000, bringing their European windfall to a mammoth €3.57million.

"It's by far the biggest achievement,” said Haveron. “I didn't think anything could get better than when Miguel Chines scored a 94th minute overhead kick to keep Carrick Rangers in the Premiership at one stage emotion wise, but that's right up there for what it means to the people and all the hard work that has gone into getting us to this stage.

"To the bashers that have hammered the results we've had in Europe while not understanding the level of opposition we're coming up against. It's massive for the club, a reward for Kenny Bruce who has built an unbelievable club and for everyone who represents Larne."

The result holds extra significance for Haveron, who served on Tiernan Lynch’s backroom staff during a golden period of success before his Derry City departure, as he was born in Larne and still calls it home.

"You better believe it was (emotional)!” he added. “I know every person out in that stand by name and live amongst Larne people so know what it means to them and know how hard we've worked to get here.

"I know the effort that goes in on a daily basis and what it means for them and their families. This is history being made - Larne have became the first to get a win in the Conference League and it's another first. We continue to do that and nobody can take it away from us.