Gary Haveron disappointed with 'real kick in the teeth' Dungannon Swifts defeat as Larne's winless run continues
The hosts had a number of clear chances – the best two falling to Andy Ryan and Olatunde Bayode in either half – but it was Andrew Mitchell’s composed finish on the stroke of half-time which helped Dungannon pick up their second consecutive win at the County Antrim venue.
It continues what has been a miserable run for the reigning champions – they’ve now scored just once in their last five matches and having developed a deserved reputation for defensive prowess over recent seasons which laid the foundations for back-to-back Gibson Cup triumphs, Larne haven’t registered a clean sheet since beating Cliftonville on January 10.
Haveron’s side still have games in hand on all of their top-six rivals as they fight for a return to European football, but they’re in the midst of a congested fixture schedule which continues on Wednesday evening with a trip to Loughgall.
"To be so good in the first half and come in 1-0 down was a real kick in the teeth,” said Haveron. "I felt we dominated the first half.
"We tweaked things, changed things a little bit and had a real good go, and the disappointing thing is we haven’t scored any goals in the first half when we created so many chances.
"We had 25+ box entries and not to come away with a goal is really disappointing.
"When you work the ball into good areas, get the other side of them and into dangerous areas you have to take your chances – at the minute we’re not taking chances.
"The one chance they had in the first half they took and that has been the difference.
"They defended, held out, killed the game as best they could, tried to waste time the best they could by throwing balls into the stand and stuff, but that’s what you do when you’ve something to hang on to.
"The disappointing thing for us is we gave them that goal 20 seconds before half-time having been so dominant.
"The boys were disappointed at half-time with how much they’d put into the game and they weren’t getting what they deserved – that’s football sometimes and it when it goes against you it can really go against you.”
