Gary Haveron was left frustrated with a number of officiating calls during Larne’s 2-0 UEFA Conference League defeat to Dinamo Minsk and felt the referee “changed the outcome of the game” after awarding the Belarusian champions a second half penalty which handed them the opening goal.

Just like in their two most recent European outings against Olimpija Ljubljana and Swiss outfit St Gallen, the Inver Reds remained very much in the game heading into the closing stages before Aleksei Gavrilovich converted from the spot in the 67th minute after Cian Bolger was adjudged to have made a foul.

Six minutes later, Gleb Zherdov struck to secure Dinamo Minsk’s first Conference League points before captain Bolger was sent off in the dying moments, ruling him out of Larne’s final Conference League clash against KAA Gent at Windsor Park next Thursday.

The result leaves Larne as the only team in the competition without a point – a victory is worth an extra €400,000 and a draw €133,000 on top of the already guaranteed €3,170,000 – and Haveron was furious with the referee’s role in their defeat.

Larne in action against Dinamo Minsk. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

"We were very much in the game again up until the 70th minute when the referee changes the game with the decision he gives for the penalty,” he told the club’s media channel. “I can't for the life of me understand how he has given a penalty for that.

"We watched it back and had a monitor on the bench, watched it back straight away and wonder if VAR is involved in the game because they have to check it and if they do they can't give a penalty, but for some reason it ends up standing.

"It's a horrendous decision which changed the outcome of the game.

"There was lots of things I didn't quite agree with tonight. One of their players gets booked early in the game and spends the rest of the game kicking all round him with not a single word said to him.

"There were a lot of things early doors in the game as you'd imagine with two teams keen to put points on the board and we were right in that game.

"We created chances, were good out of possession, disciplined and to be given that goal against you, I can't agree with it in the slightest. People have been phoning and texting me from back home and they are all in agreement."

While results haven’t gone their way, the reigning Irish League champions have still performed admirably, outside of a 4-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park in October.

Molde scored three times in the second half in Norway, including one in the dying seconds, while St Gallen struck their winner in the 79th minute and Ljubljana netted the sole goal of the game at the Stadion Stozice in the 67th minute.

Another two goals after the break in Azerbaijan killed off Thursday’s encounter and Haveron, who was listed as the man in charge with new boss Nathan Rooney not holding a Pro Licence, wants to learn from the experience.

"Bar the Shamrock Rovers game we've been competitive in every match,” he added. “Maybe the scorelines don't reflect just how competitive we've been.