Glenavon confirm goalkeeper Rory Brown has been transfer listed 'at his own request'

Glenavon have confirmed that goalkeeper Rory Brown has been placed on the transfer list “at his own request”.

The 23-year-old, who spent time in the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy before enjoying further spells at Institute, Glentoran and Ballinamallard United, made a permanent move to Mourneview Park in the summer of 2022 and has been one of their standout players in that time.

He initially signed a three-year contract with the Premiership club – which has since been extended – meaning Brown has three-and-a-half years remaining on his current Glenavon deal, but will now be available for transfer ahead of the January window.

Brown has kept five clean sheets in his last seven league games as Stephen McDonnell’s side enjoyed an ascension up the table into seventh with victories over Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United, Loughgall and Newry City while also picking up a point against Coleraine.

Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown has been placed on the transfer list. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

"Rory Brown has been placed on the transfer list at his own request,” the club posted on their website. “The talented 23-year-old goalkeeper joined Glenavon in May 2022 following a loan spell with Ballinamallard United. He had also played for Glentoran, Institute and Wolverhampton Wanderers.