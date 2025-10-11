Glenavon's losing Irish League run extends to 11 matches following Bangor defeat
Former Lurgan Blues player Tiarnan Mulvenna gave the Seasiders a first half lead before Reece Neale’s effort from 40 yards caught goalkeeper Mark Byrne off his line – it appeared to be an attempted cross-field pass which sailed in.
Jack O’Mahony added a third in the closing stages with his first touch having came off the bench seconds earlier.
Glenavon, who are still without a manager, are yet to collect a league point – the gap remains 10 to Crusaders, who have played two matches fewer.
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAM NEWS
Glenavon: Byrne, Burns, Murphy, McKeown (C), Malone, Mallon, O'Kane, McClelland, Lomboto, O'Connor, Quinn.
Subs: Hamill, McMullan, Cartwright, McDaid, Kee, Bosakani, Smith.
Bangor: Deane, Neale, Haughey, Owens, Harrison (C), Hassin, Mulvenna, Arthurs, Lynch, Boyd, Devlin.
Subs: Solis Grogan, O'Mahony, Garrett, Morgan, McGuinness, Mitchell, Osew
Referee: Ben McMaster
FIRST HALF
3: Bangor make a bright start and get the first shot on target through former Glenavon player Tiarnan Mulvenna, who shoots straight at Mark Byrne.
9: Francely Lomboto shows great pace to break in behind and wins a corner, which Glenavon almost find an opener from.
17: Glenavon create two chances within seconds as Jack Malone’s shot is well blocked by a Bangor defender before Lomboto heads inches wide from a pinpoint Stephen Mallon cross.
21: Another brilliant delivery from Mallon lands on Michael O’Connor’s head, but under limited pressure, he heads wide from close range.
22: Lewis Harrison hooks a cross in towards an oncoming Ben Arthurs, who looks like he’s about to head home, but Kyle McClelland makes a crucial intervention.
28: Liam Hassin breaks into the box and finds himself on the end on a fortunate Arthurs pass – his shot doesn’t trouble Byrne.
30: Bangor come within inches of taking a lucky lead as Jay Boyd’s cross comes back off the inside of the far post.
36: Arthurs rises highest to win a header which Byrne palms away.
37: GOAL: BANGOR (TIARNAN MULVENNA) – Bangor take a lead through Mulvenna. He reacts fastest to Arthurs’ initial header to prod home from close range. 1-0.
42: First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Glenavon’s O’Connor for a late challenge on old team-mate Harry Lynch.
HALF TIME: GLENAVON 0 - 1 BANGOR
SECOND HALF
46: Bangor break into Glenavon’s box seconds after the break and McClelland makes a great tackle to deny Arthurs.
56: First change for the Lurgan Blues as Jordan McMullan replaces Mallon.
63: Arthurs shows a turn of pace to break in behind and lofts a ball to the back post in search of Boyd, but Byrne comes to claim.
65: Bangor make a change with Boyd replaced by Michael Morgan.
66: A defensive mistake from Bangor allows Lomboto to break in behind, but he can’t keep his effort on goal down, sailing out of the stadium.
68: Interim manager Davy McDaid brings himself on in place of Barney McKeown.
69: GOAL: BANGOR (REECE NEALE) – Out of nowhere, Bangor double their lead through a sensational Neale strike from distance. There’s doubt over whether he meant it or was trying to launch a cross-field pass, but the wing-back has caught Byrne off his line. 2-0.
78: Goalscorer Neale is carried off by a team-mate and the physio with a leg injury. He’s replaced by Stephen McGuinness.
81: Morgan bounds into space, cuts back and unleashes a shot which deflects wide for a Bangor corner.
82: Former Glenavon defender Mark Haughey is booked for a challenge on Harry Murphy. Double change for the hosts with Josh Kee and Luke Cartwright replacing Murphy and Niall Quinn.
90: Robbie Garrett and Jack O’Mahony replace Tiarnan Mulvenna and Lewis Harrison for Bangor.
90+1: GOAL: BANGOR (JACK O’MAHONY) – Seconds after coming off the bench, O’Mahony finishes off a fine Bangor move to put extra shine on the victory.
FULL TIME: GLENAVON 0 - 3 BANGOR